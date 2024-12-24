Your changes have been saved Logitech MK270 Wireless Keyboard And Mouse Combo $20 $28 Save $8 A great keyboard and mouse bundle if you're looking to replace or refresh one or ideally both. Right now, this bundle is only $20. $20 at Amazon $20 at Logitech

You don't always need to go with the best keyboards and mice out there. Sometimes you need something that will work, that's reliable, and more importantly, something that's affordable. This Logitech MK270 keyboard and mouse bundle is just that, giving you just what you need, for a price that can't be ignored. For a limited time, you can grab this keyboard and mouse bundle for just $20, which is an absolute steal.

Related Best keyboards in 2024 There are countless keyboards on the market, but you only want one. We can help.

What's great about this Logitech MK270 keyboard and mouse bundle?

Source: Logitech

You're not going to get much flair here, but more importantly, you're getting a keyboard and mouse that's reliable and affordable. With this bundle, you're getting a full-size keyboard with a low-profile design that's comfortable to use.

You can also adjust the angle of the keyboard with the built-in legs, and it also has a spill-resistant design to protect it from accidents. There are also eight quick access keys, and it also comes with a USB receiver for the devices in order to provide excellent range.

The mouse is also quite comfortable to use as well, and can be used by left and right-hand users. Plus, the tracking is pretty good too, being able to be used on most surfaces. In addition, battery life is good too, with the keyboard lasting up to 36 months, and the mouse lasting up to 12 months.

Overall, this is a fantastic set that costs just $20 right now from Amazon. It's the best price we've seen and is the perfect bundle if you want to buy a mouse and keyboard for cheap. Get it now while you can, because this deal is too good to pass up.