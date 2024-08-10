Elite compact mouse that's now on sale Logitech MX Anywhere 3S $68 $80 Save $12 A fantastic compact mouse that's ready to handle anything you can throw at it. $68 at Amazon

The Logitech MX Anywhere 3S is one of the best mice that you can buy in 2024. Not only does it have a sleek design, but it also offers a lot of features. But what really distinguishes this mouse from other compact mice is that it feels great in the hand, which means you can use it for hours and not feel any discomfort.

Related Logitech MX Anywhere 3S review: A small mouse that's big on productivity The Logitech MX Anywhere 3S is a minor upgrade compared to its predecessor, but it's now quieter than ever and has a better sensor.

And while it normally comes priced at $80, it can now be had for a little less, with a discount that knocks it down to $67.99. Now, the discount might not be huge, but it does bring the price down to the lowest that we've seen in some months. So if you've been eyeing a new compact mouse, then this is going to be a great time to buy.

What's great about the Logitech MX Anywhere 3S?

Close

This mouse is really one that can do it all. Not only is it compact, but it's also extremely powerful, delivering an experience that really sets it above the rest. You get excellent tracking thanks to its 8K sensor, and it can also glide over any surface, making it an absolute workhorse in any environment. The mouse buttons are also engineered to be much quieter, providing satisfying clicks without all the noise.

Logitech's MagSpeed scroll wheel delivers a seamless and smooth scrolling experience that can scroll 1000s of lines in seconds. And best of all, this mouse is compatible with a wide range of devices, with support for Windows, macOS, Linux, and Chrome OS. And what's great is that you can get incredible battery life with the MX Anywhere 3S, with a maximum time of up to 70 days.

And if you ever happen to forget about charging, the device's quick charging capabilities can provide up to three hours of use from a one-minute charge. Although the mouse should be good to go out of the box, Logitech does provide some customization options thanks to its robust software suite. If you've been looking for something compact and at the top of the class, this mouse is the one to get.