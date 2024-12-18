Your changes have been saved Logitech MX Anywhere 3S $70 $80 Save $10 This is the mouse you need if you're looking for accurate tracking, great comfort, and portability. The Logitech MX Anywhere 3S is now down to one of its lowest prices. $70 at Amazon $70 at Best Buy

There are a lot of great mice to choose from if you're in the market for something new. And one of our favorites for this is the Logitech MX Anywhere 3S, which offers excellent accuracy, feels good in the hand, and is also easy to pack up if you're looking to take it with you. Of course, this mouse isn't that cheap, coming in at $80. Luckily, this rare deal knocks $10 off, dropping it down to one of its lowest prices to date.

Related Logitech MX Anywhere 3S review: A small mouse that's big on productivity The Logitech MX Anywhere 3S is a minor upgrade compared to its predecessor, but it's now quieter than ever and has a better sensor.

What's great about the Logitech MX Anywhere 3S?

Close

This really is one of those mice that can do everything you need it do. Not only that, but it comes in a compact size that's easy to travel with. Of course, you also get excellent accuracy here as well, thanks to its 8K DPI sensor.

Furthermore, this mouse is compatible with Windows, macOS, and Linux. You can also use Bluetooth or Logitech's Bolt technology to connect wirelessly to compatible devices. While Bluetooth is more universal, Bolt provides a more reliable connection requiring a dongle that plugs into USB.

When it comes to the design of the mouse, you get an ambidextrous design that makes it great no matter which hand you use. The buttons are also pretty quiet, which makes them great to use in public spaces. The mouse also has a magnetic scroll wheel that makes it easier to calibrate when it comes to desired resistance.

And those that need just a little more will be happy to know that the mouse also has two customizable buttons on the side as well. While it isn't the cheapest mouse out there, it's one that you can get tons of use out of without having to worry about reliability. And since it's cheaper, now's a great time to pick one up.