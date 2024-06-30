After it refreshed the MX Anywhere 3S last year, Logitech is now coming out with the MX Anywhere 3S for Mac. It's available now as a variant of the versatile travel mouse that's tailored to macOS and iPadOS. Logitech overhauled its entire Mac productivity suite of input devices, and the MX Anywhere 3S for Mac is a relatively minor update. This is for the simple reason that you won't notice the macOS-specific features of a mouse as much as you would on a great keyboard. Those devices need a macOS or Windows key layout, but a mouse is, well, just a mouse.

That's not to say that the MX Anywhere 3S for Mac is a bad buy. It's a slightly-tweaked version of the MX Master 3S, which we loved. If you primarily or exclusively use Mac or iPad devices, there's no reason not to spring for the Mac version. However, if you don't need portability, there's the MX Master 3S for Mac available for just $20 more.

About this review: Logitech provided an MX Anywhere 3S for Mac mouse for review. The company had no input in this article, and did not see its contents before publishing.

Uses Bluetooth LE for excellent battery life

It?s great for ergonomics despite its small size

Basic features will work on other platforms via Bluetooth Cons Quiet clicks might be a downside for those who prefer audible feedback

Pricing, specs, and availability

Logitech overhauled its lineup of Mac accessories at the end of May, and that included the MX Anywhere 3S for Mac refresh. It's available now from retailers like Amazon and directly from Logitech, priced at $80. The mouse comes in two colors: space gray and pale gray. It is fully-featured when used on macOS and iPadOS, but will work as a standard Bluetooth mouse on other operating systems.

Logitech MX Anywhere 3S for Mac Weight 99 grams Sensor Darkfield high precision System Requirements macOS 10.15 or iPadOS 14 or later Wireless? Yes Dimensions 3.96 in. x 2.56 in. x 1.35 in. Battery Rechargeable Li-Po (500 mAh) battery Color Options Space Gray, Pale Gray Connectivity Bluetooth Low Energy Programmable Buttons 6 buttons (Left/Right-click, Back/Forward, Wheel mode-shift, Middle click) Maximum DPI 8,000 DPI Price $80 Expand

What I like

The design is great for ergonomics — and it's small, too

The great part of the MX Anywhere 3S for Mac's is the mouse's design and feel. It's just like the MX Anywhere 3S, but with Space Gray and Pale Gray colorways that match Apple's own Space Gray and Silver colors. Despite being a fairly low-profile mouse, there are great ergonomics on the MX Anywhere 3S for Mac. It has a nice groove where your thumb can rest and a comfortable slope for your palm. If we compare this to the Magic Mouse, the feel heavily favors Logitech's mouse. Though it's not an entirely equal comparison — the Magic Mouse supports touchpad gestures and is significantly smaller.

Despite being a fairly low-profile mouse, there are great ergonomics on the MX Anywhere 3S for Mac.

It charges via USB-C, but that's only for charging. You can use the mouse over Bluetooth Low Energy while charging, but a USB-C cable can't be used for a wired mode, like on some other great mice. This is a fine choice, since this is a do-it-all-mouse that prioritizes versatility. If you're worried about heavy DPI customization and low latency, you should probably be looking above the MX Anywhere 3S.

The tracking, scroll wheel, and customization options are all excellent

The internal components are great, too. Logitech is using the new Darkfield high precision optical sensor on the MX Anywhere 3S for Mac, and it makes for quick and accurate tracking. It'll also work on any surface, according to Logitech. My favorite part of the MX Anywhere 3S for Mac is the scroll wheel. It's smooth, and fast enough to quickly scroll past many lines of text. At the same time, it's precise enough to scroll through the individual pixels on your screen. If you need high-level precision, I highly recommend the MX Anywhere 3S for Mac.

My favorite part of the MX Anywhere 3S for Mac is the scroll wheel.

Again, despite the small form factor, there are a handful of buttons for customization. There are two side buttons, as well as a button on the top. The pairing button is on the bottom, and this lets you switch between the three devices that can be paired to the MX Anywhere 3S for Mac at the same time. The two main top buttons bring quiet clicks to the "for Mac" lineup. They're still tactile, but they're virtually silent — unlike prior iterations of Logitech mice.

What I don't like

There aren't a ton of macOS-exclusive features

There's a lot to like about the MX Anywhere 3S for Mac, and the main knock against this mouse is that it doesn't have a ton of Mac-exclusive features. Arguably the best part of this mouse is iPadOS compatibility, since iPadOS can be picky about what mice it works well with. Beyond that, it's basically a standard MX Anywhere 3S in Apple-like colorways.

Arguably the best part of this mouse is iPadOS compatibility, since iPadOS can be picky about what mice it works well with.

Logitech's software suite, including Logi Options+ and Logitech Flow, both work with macOS. This is one reason to pick the MX Anywhere 3S for Mac, since Logi Options+ lets you change the mouse's DPI, up to 8,000. Logitech Flow is a Continuity-like software that lets you use multiple computers together using the same mouse. When multiple Macs have Flow installed, are on the same network, and are using the MX Anywhere 3S for Mac, you can drag-and-drop files between them. But again, none of this is exclusive to the MX Anywhere 3S for Mac. You can do the same with the standard MX Anywhere 3S.

For what it's worth, you're not paying more for the "for Mac" version. Both the standard and Mac versions of the MX Anywhere 3S retail for $80, so it's all about picking the one for the operating systems you use most often.

Should you buy the MX Anywhere 3S for Mac?

You should buy the MX Anywhere 3S for Mac if:

You want a compact wireless mouse

You primarily use Macs and iPads

You want a mouse with an Apple-like color scheme

You should NOT buy the MX Anywhere 3S for Mac if:

You'd rather have the stand MX Anywhere 3S

You want the bigger MX Master 3S for Mac for better ergonomics

You want a mouse with an included USB receiver

You won't see the "for Mac" part of the MX Anywhere 3S for Mac as much as you would, say, a keyboard. The key benefits here are the superior optimization for macOS and iPadOS. There are also Apple-like colorways. However, you do get all the things we loved about the regular MX Anywhere 3S for Mac, like a great sensor, quiet buttons, and excellent software. It's a great travel mouse because it doesn't sacrifice ergonomics to achieve the small form factor. If you use Apple products primarily or exclusively, the "for Mac" variant of the MX Anywhere 3S is an easy choice.