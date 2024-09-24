In the summer of 2023, Logitech made an important acquisition to round out its peripherals range: Loupedeck, a startup that specializes in customizable controllers for creatives to use in their work. Now, we're seeing the first Logitech-branded device from that merger, the $200 MX Creative Console. With the company's pedigree for making some of the best mice and other input devices, my expectations were pretty high. I've also been a long-time fan of Loupedeck, and own almost every one of their devices, so seeing the device the two came up with together is a neat feeling.

For the most part, the MX Creative Console has lived up to expectations. The two parts of the hardware work together in harmony to make editing easier without having to remember key combinations that might change between apps. The software is a combination of Logitech's Logi+ front-end and Loupedeck's back-end for assigning actions, macros, and other functions to the keypad and dial. Part programmable keyboard, part editing console, it's a streamlined way to edit photos, videos, and audio, as long as you're inside the Adobe ecosystem. That's because the plugins available at launch are predominantly for Adobe products, which is fine as long as Logitech continues to build out the ecosystem like Loupedeck did before the acquisition.

Oh, and a quick word about that. Existing Loupedeck device owners will still get access to the software suite, as Logitech tells me the Logi+ and Loupedeck software packages are only different on the front end now. Expect an updated version shortly, for however long they decide to continue support.

About this review: Logitech sent me the MX Creative Console for the purposes of this review. However, the company did not see the article before publication and had no input into its content.

Pricing, specs, and availability

The Logitech MX Creative Console was announced on September 24, 2024. It is available in pale gray or graphite, costs $200, and will ship in October 2024. That price includes the dialpad, the 9-button customizable keypad and its stand, and a USB-C to USB-C cable. It can be purchased from Amazon and other large retailers or directly from Logitech. With your purchase, you also get three months free of Adobe Creative Cloud.

Logitech MX Creative Console Connectivity USB-C (button controller) and Bluetooth (dial) Integrations Photoshop, Lightroom Classic, Premiere Pro, Audition, After Effects, Teams, Spotify, Apple Music, and more Programmable Buttons Yes Wireless Bluetooth (only for the dialpad) Keypad Nine programmable buttons and two fixed-function for changing pages Modules 1x 9-key LCD display module, 1x Dialpad Price $200 Expand

What I liked

Responsive controls and fine-tuned fidelity while editing

Close

The Logitech MX Creative Console has two parts, both built at the level of quality the MX line is known for. The keypad has nine customizable, full-color display keys and two paging buttons to switch between up to 15 pages per profile. That's 135 different customizable keys per profile, which can be specific to one app or generalized for Windows or macOS use. Then there's a dialpad, with an aluminum dial with friction bearing, a horizontal roller, and four customizable buttons. This dialpad is wireless, either over Bluetooth Low-Energy (BLE) or a Logi Bolt receiver (not included), and runs off two AAA batteries (Logitech tells me this can last for up to a year before needing replacement).

The MX Creative Console's hardware is fantastic, giving you granular control over your creative software.

While I open multiple creative programs every day, I always dread editing my images. That's because the standard way of changing values for brightness, exposure, and other Lightroom needs is by dragging a tiny slider. It's no understatement that I hate this process, as it's either finicky by dragging the mouse or slow by using the arrow keys. The MX Creative Console makes it a cinch, first by opening the Actions Ring to select which adjustment layer I want, then by using the sublime aluminum dial to get the exact point I want. If I'm not sure, the top two buttons on the dial are Undo and Redo, so I can flick between the original and my adjustments and see how the changes please me.

It's made editing feel fun again. Before, I leaned heavily on the auto adjustment features, which can get pretty close to what I intended, but they strip out any artistic choices. Now I want to spend hours in Lightroom and Photoshop pouring over my images to see what I can create, if I just had the time to do so. The hardware is top-notch, and as I've used every Loupedeck device and many other control surfaces, it's easily among the best.

Plenty of customizability (and more plugins on the way)