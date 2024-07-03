Logitech MX Ergo Wireless Trackball Mouse $72 $100 Save $28 The Logitech MX Ergo Advanced Trackball mouse is designed to reduce hand and wrist movement and features an adjustable stand for altering the tilt angle. It's one of the best ergonomic mice you can get and it's now 28% off for a limited time. $72 at Amazon

If you're working on your computer all day, it's a good idea to invest in a good keyboard. While you might not think much of it, a good keyboard can really be a key component if you're looking to improve your productivity. In addition, there are also health benefits here as well, as a good keyboard can do a lot to preserve your fingers and wrists.

The same can be said about a proper mouse as well, but most tend to gravitate towards the more traditional shape, looking over the trackball model that gives you great cursor movement but minimizes actual movement from your hand and wrist. But if you've been curious, and wanted to give one a try, we suggest going with our favorite trackball moose, the Logitech MX Ergo. While this model has a retail price that comes in at $100, it can now be had for much less with a recent discount that knocks 28% off.

What's great about the Logitech MX Ergo?

This is a mouse that's designed with comfort in mind. If you've never used a trackball mouse, the main benefit is that it doesn't require you to use move your wrist to get the cursor on the screen to move. Instead, there's a ball where your thumb rests, and you use that to move the cursor around instead. For the most part, it's a great way to get around, and of course, much easier on the wrist in everyday use.

Logitech claims that this mouse causes much less fatigue than a traditional mouse. And beyond the trackball, the other parts of the mouse are set up to aid in this quest as well. There's a scroll wheel that will provide horizontal movement and click functions, and the battery life is spectacular with up to four months of use on a single charge. As far as compatibility goes, this will work with both Windows and macOS.

So if you've been thinking about a new mouse, and want to give something new a try, make sure to grab this deal while you can, because this is one of the lowest prices we've seen in quite some time.