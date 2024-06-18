Key Takeaways Logitech unveils MX Ink stylus for Meta Quest for precise control in virtual and real worlds.

MX Ink works seamlessly with Quest 2 and Quest 3, with compatibility for popular apps.

The stylus will be available in September 2024 for $129.99.

Logitech, known for its excellent computing accessories like keyboards and mice, is now unveiling something new for the Meta Quest. For the first time, Quest owners will be able to interact with their virtual worlds like never before, using the power of the newly introduced MX Ink.

Simply put, this device is a stylus, and will give users precision control, which could be great for creatives and professionals. Like many accessories for the Quest, this product will meld real and virtual worlds together, in an attempt to enhance and create a seamless experience between the two.

What is the Logitech MX Ink?

The Meta Quest already comes with a set of controllers, which are meant to be used for navigating menus and playing games. But what happens when you need something more precise? Well, that's where the MX Ink apparently steps in, as Logitech is touting it as a seamless device, with users being able to switch from controllers to stylus without any interruptions.

While this stylus can be used in virtual environments, it can also be used in the real world as well, with precision tracking thanks to its pressure sensitive tip. The MX Ink is crafted to work on a variety of different surfaces too, making it an extremely versatile tool. Of course, app support looks to be there as well, with the brand sharing a handful of popular apps in its press release that will be supported when it launches.

For now, it looks like the MX Ink will be compatible with the Quest 2 and Quest 3. It's unclear whether there will be support for the high-end Meta Quest Pro. The MX Ink will be available sometime in September 2024, with a price tag that comes in at $129.99. In addition to the stylus, Logitech also plans to release the MX Inkwell, which is a charging stand, along with the MX Mat too.