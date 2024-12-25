Your changes have been saved Logitech MX Keys Mini $77 $100 Save $23 This is currently one of our favorite keyboards that you can buy. It delivers when it comes to the typing experience while also having a low-profile and compact design. While it's normally priced at $100, you can now score a sizable discount that knocks 23% off, dropping it down to its lowest price to date. $77 at Amazon

Logitech is a brand that's been around for quite some time and is well known for its high-quality computing accessories. And while its $20 keyboard and mouse bundles are a no-brainer, the company's more expensive gear might make you think twice if you're not familiar with what you're buying.

Thankfully, Logitech and other retailers manage to discount its products from time to time, which mean if you're on the lookout, chances are good that you can get a pretty good deal on some the brand's best products. The Logitech MX Keys Mini keyboard is one of our current favorites that's seeing an impressive discount during the holiday season.

While this keyboard is normally priced at $100, it can now be had for much less, with a promotion that brings it down to just $77 for a limited time. Although the discount isn't steep, it's still pretty good, as it drops the price down to its lowest to date. Of course, if the MX Keys Mini keyboard looks like something that will work for you, now's going to be a good time to pick one up.

What's great about the Logitech MX Keys Mini keyboard?

When it comes to the Logitech MX Keys Mini keyboard, you're going to get a solid build, along with a sleek design that looks absolutely phenomenal when it's sitting on your desk. Of course, part of the allure here is that this keyboard is also quite compact, making it easy to transport if you need it on the go.

The typing experience is also quite good here as well, providing excellent feedback despite its low-profile design, with keys that feel good to the touch. In addition, you also get a keyboard that's backlit, which means you can use this keyboard at night or when the scenarios you're in don't offer great lighting. It's even got a unique element that will auto-illuminate keys once you bring your hands towards the device.

Nothing too fancy, but it provides a nice touch, especially if you're someone that doesn't like to mess with extra settings. What's important here is that this keyboard works with nearly every setup. So, whether you're using this for Windows, Mac, Android, Linux — you will be good to go. Just be sure to keep it charged via its USB-C port as a single charge can keep it running for up to 10 days.

Again, this is a fantastic keyboard that really gets high praise. And while we haven't reviewed this model, we have reviewed the Mac version that is near identical. So, if you want some insight into how it works or why it might be the right keyboard, we recommend reading our full review. Otherwise, if this sounds like what you need, grab it now while it's on sale so you don't miss out.