Logitech MX Keys Mini $80 $100 Save $20 This wireless, metallic keyboard from Logitech has keys shaped for your fingertips, so typing feels more natural. The backlit keys automatically light up when your hands approach them and the lighting adjusts based on your environment. Best of all, you can grab this keyboard at its lowest price for a limited time. $80 at Amazon $80 at Best Buy

It's tough looking for a new keyboard because there are just so many great options out there. But if you want one that's ultra-reliable, and made by one of the biggest names out there, then the Logitech MX Keys Mini keyboard is going to be a fantastic choice.

Related Best keyboards in 2024 There are countless keyboards on the market, but you only want one. We can help.

The keyboard is built sturdy thanks to its metal frame and the keys are ultra-comfortable thanks to their unique shape. Not to mention that it's also super-compact, making it great for tight work spaces. Right now, you can score a discount that knocks 20% off for a limited time, as the Logitech MX Keys Mini keyboard falls to its lowest price yet.

What's great about the Logitech MX Keys Mini keyboard?

The Logitech MX Keys Mini keyboard is something you just use and don't have to think about. While it looks elegant thanks to its minimalist design, it also performs well too. Once you start typing, you'll feel just how comfortable the keys are, with each key cap being molded to perfectly wrap around each fingertip.

While it's perfect for home or the office, it's also compact enough to take with you on trips if you really want to get some work done on the go. And if you're thinking about typing away at night, go ahead, as the keys are all backlit, with Logitech's smart illumination feature that will illuminate the keys once your hands approach the keyboard.

Furthermore, you'll also get automatic lighting adjustment depending on the conditions, making it great for all scenarios. And pairing with multiple devices is easy thanks to support for nearly any operating system. So go ahead, use it with your Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, and even Linux devices.

As far as power goes, the keyboard will last up to five months on a full charge, and you can easily keep it charged by plugging into a USB cable. As stated before, this really is one of the best keyboards out if you're looking for something that's good to go out of the box.

So get it while it's on sale because this deal won't last long. Otherwise, if you're looking for some customization options, check out some of our favorite mechanical keyboards instead.