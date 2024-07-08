Last month, Logitech went out and refreshed its entire MX lineup of accessories designed for Mac. They're a collection of peripherals with only minor improvements compared to their predecessors, but that might not matter. Even though the MX Master 3S for Mac (2024) is virtually unchanged from the older model, I still found it to be the best macOS travel mouse after my review. After testing the MX Keys Mini for Mac (2024), the story looks to be the same here. There's not much new, but it's still the best.

The main reason why you'd buy the MX Keys Mini for Mac — either the newer or older model — over the official Magic Keyboard is feel. Logitech's alternative is still a low-profile membrane keyboard, but the typing experience is so much better than Apple's default option. There's more travel and the keys have comfortable grooves for your fingertips. Of the new features, the customizable Smart Actions software shortcuts and Space Gray colorway are the highlights. If you have the original MX Keys Mini for Mac, you won't need to upgrade. However, this great keyboard is still the sensible compact keyboard for Mac users.

About this review: Logitech provided an MX Keys Mini for Mac keyboard for the purposes of this review. The company had no input in this article, and did not see its contents before publishing.

Low-profile keyboard Logitech MX Keys Mini for Mac (2024) More travel than Apple's keyboard, less than a mechanical one 8 / 10 Logitech refreshed its ecosystem of Master series peripherals made for macOS, and that includes the MX Keys Mini. The biggest visual change is that this compact and low-profile keyboard now comes in colors that perfectly pair with Apple's own color schemes. Otherwise, the improvements lie in the Logi Options+ companion app, where you can make Smart Actions to streamline your productivity workflow, Pros The typing experience is considerably better than the Magic Keyboard despite the similar form factor

Multi-device pairing makes it easy to use MX Keys Mini with multiple devices

Smart Actions let you run advanced, custom actions from keys or commands Cons USB-C port can't be used for wired connectivity

Logi Bolt unifying receiver not included in the box

Expensive, and lacks Touch ID compared to Magic Keyboard $100 at Amazon $100 at Logitech

Pricing, specs, and availability

Logitech refreshed its lineup of Mac peripherals in June 2024, and they bring relatively minor upgrades over their predecessors. For the MX Keys Mini for Mac, the biggest change is a new Space Gray color option that will fit in better with darker setups. It joins the existing Pale Gray colorway, which features a silver-and-white design. The keyboard retails for $100, and is available now from Logitech, Best Buy, Amazon, and other retailers. It works best with macOS, iPadOS, and iOS, but also functions as a regular Bluetooth keyboard with a more limited feature set.

Logitech MX Keys Mini for Mac (2024) Wireless Yes Backlight Yes Media Controls Yes Battery 1,500 mAh Num Pad No Replaceable keycaps No Replaceable switches No Number of Keys 79 Wired operation No Dimensions 11.65 in. x 5.19 in. x 0.82 in. Material Aluminum and plastic Multi-device pairing Yes, three devices at once Charging USB-C Wrist rest No USB Passthrough No Color Pale Gray, Space Gray Features Customization available with Logi Options+ app Price $100 Compatibility macOS, iPadOS Expand

What I like

The design and typing experience beats the Magic Keyboard

Close

The design of the Logitech MX Keys Mini for Mac isn't trying to copy the Magic Keyboard, but both boards are clearly made for the same target audience. They're about the same size, though the Logitech keyboard is thicker and slightly longer. This shouldn't be viewed as a downside, though. I found that the thicker build of the MX Keys Mini for Mac made for a more comfortable typing angle. At times, the Magic Keyboard can feel way too flat, making for an uncomfortable experience.

I found that the thicker build of the MX Keys Mini for Mac made for a more comfortable typing angle.

The biggest physical changes between the 2024 version of this keyboard and its predecessors are found in its construction. However, it's not something that the average user will notice or even care about. This model of the MX Keys Mini for Mac uses a higher percentage of post-consumer recycled plastics, and thus has a lower carbon footprint. This is also the first time that Logitech made a Space Gray version of this keyboard, and that'll actually matter for people who have a Space Gray ecosystem of Apple products.

Related The new iMac's color-matched Magic Mouse and Touch ID Keyboard look better than they perform Apple's new iMacs come with color-matched accessories that look great -- but how do they perform? We try to answer that question.

As for the typing experience, the MX Keys Mini for Mac is still very much a membrane keyboard. It's not going to provide the same type of tactile and audial feedback as a full-size mechanical keyboard. But for its size and form factor, this keyboard is excellent. The surface of the keys have a circular indent for your fingertips to rest on, and it's incredibly comfortable. There's more key travel than the Magic Keyboard, and it's more satisfying to type on. For what it's worth, I have yet to try a keyboard that helps me type as fast or as accurately as the ones in the MX Keys lineup — MX Keys Mini for Mac included.

The software and customization features are excellent

Logitech uses Bluetooth Low Energy to connect the MX Keys Mini for Mac with up to three devices at once, and there is a set of Easy Switch keys on the keyboard to make switching seamless. This will all work out of the box with no further setup required. However, you can get more functionality out of your keyboard by downloading the Logi Options+ app. It adds enhanced customization options, like changing the key bindings of the function row or viewing the keyboard's paired devices. With the new version of the MX Keys Mini for Mac, Logitech has an exciting Smart Actions feature that could change your workflow.

With the new version of the MX Keys Mini for Mac, Logitech has an exciting Smart Actions feature that could change your workflow.

It's like having a Stream Deck built into your keyboard. Smart Actions let you create shortcuts and workflows that can be triggered with a single press of a key or run of a command. For example, you could create a Smart Action that opens an app and performs an action automatically. Or, you can have a Smart Action that performs a custom keystroke every time you activate it. The possibilities are truly endless, and Smart Actions could really improve efficiency by eliminating repetitive or tedious tasks from your workflow. It all happens in the Options+ app, which ties in with other Logitech accessories, like the MX Brio 4K.

Related Logitech MX Brio 4K review: A great webcam entry into the Master series Logitech's MX Brio webcam gives you 4K quality and a large sensor for more detail during video calls, and uses AI to make adjustments on the fly.

What I don't like

It's a minor upgrade, and there are still a few wrinkles

Overall, the MX Keys Mini for Mac is a great keyboard — there are just some minor annoyances worth mentioning. For starters, the Command key is a bit smaller than I'd like to see on a keyboard of this size. Apple's Magic Keyboard features a slightly-longer Command key, and this makes it easier to press while touch typing. On this keyboard, I have to look down more consciously to get the placement right. It's about the same size as the Command key on my 11-inch iPad Pro Magic Keyboard, which is not ideal.

The Command key is a bit smaller than I'd like to see on a keyboard of this size.

I also ran into an issue where the keyboard backlighting refused to turn on, saying that the ambient lighting environment was "too bright." In general, I like the ambient and auto-adjusting backlight, but this flaw was annoying. A simple reboot and cycle of the Bluetooth connection seemed to fix the problem. Lastly, this keyboard's best software feature — Smart Actions — requires you to create a Logitech account. It's not the end of the world, but it would have been nice if everything was kept offline.

Related Satechi Slim X2 Bluetooth Keyboard review: A cheaper Magic Keyboard competitor Satechi's wireless keyboard imitates the look and feel of the Apple Magic Keyboard better than any other I've tested, and undercuts its price as well.

Should you buy the Logitech MX Keys Mini for Mac?