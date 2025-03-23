Logitech MX Keys Mini $75 $100 Save $25 This wireless, metallic keyboard from Logitech has keys shaped for your fingertips, so typing feels more natural. The backlit keys automatically light up when your hands approach them and the lighting adjusts based on your environment. $75 at Best Buy

There are tons of great keyboards, but if you're looking to get one that's for work on the go, the Logitech MX Keys Mini is going to be the one. While it has a compact design, it still manages to provide a fantastic typing experience. Best of all, it can be paired with up to three devices at once, which makes transitioning to and from devices a lot more seamless. With that said, you can now grab this keyboard for its lowest price from Best Buy, coming in at $75 for a limited time.

Related Logitech MX Keys Mini review It's a minor refresh to a great keyboard

What's great about the Logitech MX Keys Mini keyboard?