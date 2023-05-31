There's a lot that goes into finding the perfect keyboard and mouse combination for a great laptop or a great Mac, whether you prioritize connectivity, comfort, or price. Thankfully, there's the Logitech MX Keys S Combo, which can hit all three points.

This newest bundle offering from Logitech truly gives you everything you need. There's the MX Keys S with smarter backlighting, some useful keyboard shortcuts, and new Smart Actions that will change the way you work. There's also the MX Master 3S, which is a quiet mouse with a precise magnetic scroll wheel. Finally, there's the MX Palm Rest, which ensures you can type and scroll at lightning speeds and in comfort.

It's hard to complain about this $200 bundle. It packs plenty of value with three excellent products. Best of all, it'll save you $30 if you bought all of them separately.

About this review: I received the Logitech MX Keys S Combo from the company for the purposes of this review, and it did not see its contents before publishing. I'll be reviewing each of the products included in the bundle separately.

Logitech MX Keys S Combo Best mouse/keyboard combo

Keyboard has backlighting, new Smart Actions

Mouse is super comfortable, has magnetic scroll wheel

Logitech MX Keys S Combo: Pricing and availability

You can buy the Logitech MX Keys S Combo today from Logitech.com and other retailers for $200. The savings on this bundle add up to $30 compared to buying the products separately. The Logitech MX Keys S is $109 on its own; the MX Master 3S is $100; and the MX Palm Rest is $20.

There are not many keyboard and mouse bundles that can compete with this one from Logitech. The mouse and keyboard will work across three devices at once, and the palm rest is included.

Logitech MX Keys S review: The best keyboard you can buy gets even better

Design: Similar to the MX Keys

When I'm not reviewing a new product, my daily keyboard is the Logitech MX Keys (released in 2019) so this new MX Keys S felt right at home. It actually looks identical to the MX Keys and keeps many of its features, but there have been small software tweaks to the smart illumination, and Smart Actions let you customize the buttons to create macros. There are also a few new shortcut keys in the top row.

For those of you who don't own the MX Keys, the Logitech MX Keys S is a minimalist full-size keyboard. It's made of a single metal plate, and has a low-profile look, with a raised back that makes it feel absolutely study, All that sturdiness means some extra weight, though. It comes in at 1.7 pounds, putting it slightly ahead of the 1.6-pound Dell Premier Collaboration Keyboard, although the differences are minimal. The keyboard almost resembles Apple's Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad since the surface has a brushed finish and rounded corners. This Logitech keyboard, though, has that top plastic bar, where the magnetic sensors for the backlighting live.

In terms of color, this bundled model only comes in Graphite, but you can buy a Pale Gray version as a stand-alone option. Logitech also made this a more sustainable keyboard. The plastic parts include certified post-consumer recycled plastic — 26% for Graphite models and 11% for Pale Gray.

Connectivity: It works with everything you own

As a multi-device keyboard, there are some tricks up the MX Keys S's sleeves. The Mac's Command Key is right where you'd expect it to be. It also has a dual Option/Start button, should you be switching between macOS and Windows like I always am. You also can switch between your connected devices with the 1, 2, or 3 buttons at the top of the keyboard deck.

You can connect the keyboard to up to three devices via the included Logi Bolt dongle or Bluetooth. You can't connect via USB-C even though there's a USB-C port onboard for charging. Logitech rates the keyboard for 10 days of battery life on a full charge, or 5 months with backlighting turned off. I only charged this once in two weeks of use.

Typing experience: Super comfortable and accurate

In terms of the typing experience, it doesn't get any better than this. The low-profile keycaps have a slightly rounded indentation in the middle for your fingers that assists in typing at ultra-fast speeds. I hit above 100 words per minute when jamming through typing tests. It's crazy how great this keyboard feels as you type on it. The keys feel smooth when they go down into the chassis, and there's little to no harsh feedback on your fingers. I really enjoyed typing on it, and it's one of the best keyboards I've used.

You also get six levels of backlighting, which is even across the keys without any noticeable bleed. It's automatic, too, and will turn on when you move your hands onto the keyboard. You have some new control over that this year in Logi Options+ software, which you can now use to adjust the backlighting duration if you want to optimize power consumption.

Software: Logi Options+ unlocks new features

Logi Options+ is home to even more nifty software tricks. The MX Keys S has new emoji, mute, and dictation buttons on the top row, and you can use the software to customize these buttons to something else if you please. Logitech also added new levels of customization, dubbed Smart Actions, which are basically macros that can help you skip repetitive tasks.

You can assign a Smart Action for the way you work in a few steps. There are several templates in the app for functions and macros relating to Zoom, Chrome, Slack, Meetings, and more. I, however, went the extra mile and created one to open my important apps all at once. You can create your own if you'd like, even on a per-app basis. You can configure a Smart Action to a specific button on the keyboard, or even on your mouse. Logitech tells me this feature will work with the older MX keyboard, too.

To see software macros on a standard productivity keyboard? It's game-changing.

Since I could now open the apps I use every day at once, this saved me precious seconds as soon as I turned on my PC. It's such a small thing, but these are the apps I use for work, and having a button to press to open them all at once is time-saving. I'm also used to macro buttons on a gaming keyboard like the Razer BlackWidow v4 Pro. But to see these on a standard productivity keyboard? It's game-changing.

Logitech MX Master 3S review: A feature-loaded and comfortable mouse

For those keeping track, the Logitech MX Master 3S was the follow-up to the MX Master 3 that released in late 2022. It's not the company's latest offering, but it's still fresh, with a new quiet-click mechanism and a better 8K DPI sensor.

Overall, the MX Master 3S isn't a fancy upgrade over the MX Master 3. It still has a great ergonomic shape, with a wide, tall design and a rubberized side grip that helps you hold it comfortably. I didn't feel any pressure when using it through a long six-hour day of work. I'm a right-handed person, but the design might be uncomfortable for left-handed folks.

The buttons and connectivity on the MX Master 3S are also what you'll see on the MX Master 3. In addition to your usual left-click and right-click, there are two configurable side buttons, a side scroll wheel for moving left and right on web pages, and a button on the base that can be assigned to a gesture. I also can't forget about the magnetic "MagSpeed" scroll wheel at the top of the mouse, which can help you speed through long web pages and documents at 1,000 lines per second. For a more traditional scrolling experience, you can toggle the magnetic scroll wheel off the button directly under it.

Connectivity is the same as the MX Master 3. You can use it with up to three different devices. I used it with my Surface Pro 8, my Mac Mini, and an iPad. Just tap the button on the underside of the mouse, and you can pair and switch.

That gives you all the basics you need in a mouse, but there's also a new quiet-click mechanism and better 8K DPI sensor that are appreciated. The increased 8,000 DPI over the original's 4,000 DPI means I could move my mouse across a big 32-inch 4K monitor at top speeds. Unlike with gaming mice, there's still no way to adjust the DPI from the bottom of the mouse, and you'll have to do it via Logi Options+. The quiet-click mechanism makes clicking through emails and other items less annoying for those on the other end of my Google Meet calls. This is one silent mouse.

I want to end this section by pointing out that the Logitech MX Master 3S also supports Logitech Flow. It's similar to Mouse without Borders on Microsoft PowerToys. You can use a single mouse to control multiple PCs or Macs just by dragging it between the screens. You can also copy files and text, too, across devices. Of course, you need Logi Options+ on each system to use this feature, and they have to be connected to the same network, but it's pretty nifty for a person like me who owns multiple devices.

Logitech MX Palm Rest review: Ease the pains in your wrists

The last product included in this bundle is the MX Palm Rest. There's not much to it. It's a simple palm rest, but it provided firm wrist support for me throughout my workday. It has a foam interior, so as I press my hands down on it, the rest conforms to the shape, and then restores itself to its original state after a few hours. The surface is stain resistant too, and I didn't notice that it picked up any oils from my hands, or even the sticky residue from the oranges, and apples I was eating while working.

Logitech MX Keys S Combo: Should you buy?

You should buy the Logitech MX Keys S Combo if:

You want a comfortable keyboard and mouse

You want a wireless mouse and keyboard combo that works with multiple devices

You want to save some money when buying a keyboard and mouse

You shouldn't buy the Logitech MX Keys S Combo if:

You're on a budget

I've tried lots of Logitech products in my time as a technology writer, but I am glad that the MX Keys S Combo exists You might be only saving $30 by buying it, but that saved money goes a long way. It gets you a really great keyboard with backlighting and macros, a really comfortable mouse that works across multiple devices, and a great scroll wheel and lots of buttons. You even get a palm rest included, too.