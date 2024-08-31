Editor's choice Logitech MX Master 3S $83 $100 Save $17 The MX Master 3S is an excellent mouse if you want to amp up your productivity. It offers multiple programmable buttons, Logitech's MagSpeed scroll wheel, multi-device support, an ergonomic design, and more. $85 at Best Buy $83 at Walmart

This is our top pick when it comes to mice — the MX Master 3s. This mouse delivers when it comes to comfort and performance, with the only drawback being its relatively high price. Of course, it's worth the full price you pay for this device if you're someone that's on their computer all day, but we think it's better to get it when it's on sale. With that being said, for a limited time, you can score a fantastic discount on the MX Master 3s.

This current deal knocks roughly $17 off, which brings the price down to just $83 if you're purchasing it from Walmart. While that discount might not sound like a lot, it's actually pretty good for this mouse, especially since we don't see many discounts on this product. As mentioned before, you can pick it up from Walmart or, if you're not set on saving the most you can, Best Buy is also offering it with a similar discount, and you can pick it up for $85. Of course, you'll want to be quick, as deals like this usually don't last.

What's great about the Logitech MX Master 3s?

So what makes this mouse stand head and shoulders above others? Well, there are a lot of points here, but we have to say that the overall feel of the device, plus its accurate tracking on any surface are some of the highlights. You can see from the images that this mouse has a specific shape that's meant to conform to your hand.

Not only are you going to get excellent tracking, but the mouse has great buttons that offer a silent experience that still provides plenty of tactile feedback. There's also a precision scroll wheel that can be customized, along with some additional buttons. You can connect up to three devices, and use Logitech's Logi Bolt receiver to get the best wireless connection.

As far as compatibility, the mouse offers support for Windows, macOS, Linux, and ChromeOS. So if you've been looking to upgrade your current mouse or just wanted to grab something new, this mouse is going to be an excellent choice.