Logitech MX Master 3S $86 $100 Save $14 The Logitech MX Master series is the industry standard for what a mouse should be. Ultra-fast mag speed scrolling, ergonomic design and app-specific customization make this an ultra-premium pick. With USB-C quick charging and the ability to work on glass surfaces, this is a mouse you can use anywhere. For these reasons and more, it's our favorite mouse that you can buy in 2024. Best of all, it's now down to its lowest price yet. $90 at Amazon $86 at Best Buy $87 at Newegg

There are an exhausting amount of choices out there if you're looking to buy a new mouse. And while it can be quite daunting looking through all the options available, you really can't go wrong if you're looking to go with the best. Despite originally launching in 2022, the Logitech MX Master 3S has been a fan favorite since, and is still considered by most to be the best mouse you can get in 2024. Of course, the MX Master 3S takes the top spot on our own list, and the only real drawback of this mouse is that it comes with a high retail price that traditionally sits at $100.

Now, when compared to some gaming mice, this price isn't all that bad, but if you're trying to upgrade from something a little more basic, that $100 price tag can be alarming. Luckily, we've managed to find a pretty good deal on the MX Master 3S, with a discount that brings the price down to $85.99 for a limited time. And while you might be saying to yourself that this discount isn't huge, this is the lowest price we've seen on this mouse for some time, which makes it a must-buy if you have the budget.

What's great about the MX Master 3S?

Close

While you might be spending a lot, the experience here really does go unmatched. When it comes to the mouse's abilities, we're looking at an 8K DPI, along with accurate tracking on most surfaces. The mouse also offers customization features, allowing users to set the sensitivity, and clicks can even be silenced, making this mouse perfect for use in public spaces.

In addition, the mouse also has a highly tuned scroll wheel that provides accurate precision. Furthermore, the mouse shape is also quite ergonomic, making it a joy to use over long periods of time. There's also customizable buttons, which can be set for app-specific functions, and the mouse is able to work across different platforms for a seamless experience.

You can connect up to three devices to the mouse using Bluetooth or Logitech's Logi Bolt receive which is included, and there's support for multiple operating systems like Windows, macOS, ChromeOS, and even Linux. It's hard to describe, but this is one of the most complete experiences that you can get from a mouse. And while the price is pretty high, the recent discount definitely helps some.

So if you've been thinking about buying a new mouse, and want one that's going to be able to handle all that you can throw at it, think about giving the Logitech MX Master 3S a try. You can save the most by buying through Best Buy, but Amazon and Newegg are also offering discounts as well.