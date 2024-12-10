Your changes have been saved Follow Followed Follow with Notifications Follow Unfollow Logitech MX Master 3S $86 $100 Save $14 The MX Master 3S is an excellent mouse if you want to amp up your productivity. It offers multiple programmable buttons, Logitech's MagSpeed scroll wheel, multi-device support, an ergonomic design, and more. $86 at Best Buy

This is the mouse you want to get if you're looking for the best. The Logitech MX Master 3S delivers when it comes to comfort and accuracy. Furthermore, it offers lots of customizable options, and it can be had at one of its best prices of the year. While it's normally priced at $100, this minor yet important discount drops it to just $86. Although the discount might not seem steep, this is one of the best prices we've seen for this mouse, so get it now while you can.

Related Best mouse in 2024 A good mouse is your gateway to a positive experience with your computer, and we've collected the best ones here for a wide range of uses.

What's great about the Logitech MX Master 3S?

Sometimes you get a product so good that it remains timeless. Logitech's best has only received a slight refresh since when it was first released back in 2019. Despite the MX Master 3 being nearly perfect, Logitech managed to find ways to improve the experience and debut the MX Master 3S.

The mouse not only looks good, but it also feels good too. This is important if you plan on using this mouse for hours every day. It offers a design that's built for extreme comfort even with all-day use. It also has excellent customization options as well that can really up your productivity.

Plus, you can easily keep this mouse connected with up to three devices without having to pair it with each device every single time. What's also great is that this mouse offers tons of battery life and charging is easy.

Of course, everything you can imagine from the mouse is pretty accurate, and despite offering an extremely tactile experience when it comes to mouse clicks, they are much quieter than the previous version, making it easy to use even if you're in a public space. You can also gain better connectivity using the included Bolt adapter.

When it comes to compatibility, the mouse works with Windows, macOS, Linux, and even ChromeOS. This mouse can do it all, and it's now at one of its lowest prices to date. So, if you want to grab a mouse you'll never need to upgrade, now's going to be a great time to pick up the Logitech MX Master 3S.