Logitech launches new MX Master mouse and mechanical keyboards

Logitech has introduced a few new members of the MX Series of products, including the new MX Master 3S mouse and the MX Mechanical and Mechanical Mini keyboards. The new mouse delivers additional focuses on improved comfort compared to the already excellent MX Master 3, while the keyboards are the first-ever mechanical keyboards in the MX series.

All three devices support both Bluetooth and also come with a Logi Bolt receive so you can connect to your devices in whatever way you prefer. They also support customizations via Logitech’s Logi options+ software.

MX Master 3S

One of the big improvements in the Logitech MX Master 3S is that it has a new 8,000 DPI sensor, which is double what the MX Master 3 offered. Just like that one, Logitech says this sensor can track on most surfaces including glass, and it’s more suited for high resolution monitors where you may want to move your mouse more quickly. The mouse buttons have also been upgraded to be 90% quieter, so you don’t have to be distracted by click sounds while working.

Aside from that, this keeps what made the original MX Master 3 so great – it features Lofitech’s MagSpeed Electromagnetic wheel that can scroll up to 1,000 lines per second, in addition to a horizontal scroll wheel on the side. It’s also designed to be ergonomic for long periods of use. There are no left-handed options, but Logitech recently launched the Lift vertical mouse, which may be more suited to your needs.

The MX Master 3S is available now and it costs $99.99, just like its predecessor. You can buy it below.

Logitech MX Master 3S The new Logitech MX Master 3S comes with a high-precision 8,000 DPI sensor and features 90% quieter clicks for added comfort. See at Amazon

MX Mechanical and MX Mechanical Mini keyboards

For keyboard enthusiasts, Logitech also announced the first mechanical keyboards ever to grace the MX lineup. Simply called the MX Mechanical and MX Mechanical Mini, these new keyboards are aimed at those looking for the feel of mechanical key switches in a productivity keyboard. The regular MX Mechanical is a full-sized keyboard, including a number pad, isolated arrow keys, and everything you’d expect. The MX Mechanical Mini comes in compact 65% design, giving you just the essentials for typing and navigation.

Both of the keyboards use low-profile mechanical switches, with the default option being Tactile Quiet Brown switches. In some markets, you’ll also get the option for Clicky Blue switches or Linear Red switches. The keycaps themselves are dual-colored to make it easier to identify which keys are which in your peripherals view.

The keyboards also include smart backlighting with automatically adjust the brightness based on ambient light, including the ability to turn off completely when it’s not needed. The backlight turns on when your hands approach the keyboard, so it’s always ready to go. You can also customize backlighting effects and other settings using the Logi Options+ software.

Both keyboards are available now, with the MX Mechanical costing $169.99 and the MX Mechanical Mini coming in at $149.99. You can buy them below.

Logitech MX Mechanical This is Logitech's first-ever mechanical MX keyboard, featuring low-profile switches in three configuration options, smart backlighting, and a full-size design. See at Amazon