Logitech MX Mechanical Mini $90 $150 Save $60 The Logitech MX Mechanical Mini is one of the most compact mechanical keyboards available, making it great for use with a laptop or portable gaming device.Right now, you can score a huge discount from Woot that drops it down to just $90. $90 at Woot $94 at Amazon

If you're looking to upgrade your current keyboard with something a little more substantial, we recommend taking a look at a mechanical keyboard. While there are a number of reasons to make the switch, some of the top reasons why we think you should make the change are going to be for the typing experience, durability, and price.

While mechanical keyboards used to be pretty pricey, you can now find them for quite cheap. And even more expensive options like this Logitech MX Mechanical Mini, which is one of our current favorites, are seeing great discounts that often knock a ton off to make them more accessible. With that said, you can now grab the MX Mechanical Mini from Woot for 40% off as it drops to its its lowest price at just $90 for a limited time.

What's great about the Logitech MX Mechanical Mini keyboard?