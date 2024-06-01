Logitech MX Mechanical Mini $95 $150 Save $55 The Logitech MX Mechanical Mini is one of the best keyboards that you can buy in 2024. And along with its excellent typing experience, you're now able to pick up this model with a steep discount that drops the price by 37%. Don't miss out and get it while you can. $95 at Amazon

Looking to step up your typing experience but aren't really sure how? Well, the first and most immediate step that you can take is to purchase a new keyboard. While there are plenty of options to choose from, some of the better options are going to be mechanical. And if you aren't quite sure what that means, we've got an excellent guide that goes through the ins and outs of why a mechanical keyboard is great and how it can really elevate your typing experience when compared to a membrane keyboard.

Related Logitech MX Mechanical Mini review: A compact, clicky keyboard for productivity The MX Mechanical Mini doesn't have the most travel or the most customizability, but it's a simple and easy-to-use mechanical board.

Now, mechanical keyboards can be complicated. But if you're not looking to get into the customization part of it and just want something that just works, well, that's where the Logitech MX Mechanical Mini comes into play. It's one of the best keyboards out right now and provides the perfect experience for both veterans and beginners. The only problem is, this keyboard is usually pretty expensive, coming in with a price that sits at $149.99. Of course, we wouldn't dare have you pay that much and have a sweet deal that drops the price by 37% for a limited time.

What's great about the Logitech MX Mechanical Mini?

Close

The Logitech MX Mechanical Mini is a keyboard that not only looks good, but also feels good too. You'll get a tactile typing experience thanks to the clicky keys, and a low-profile design that can provide more comfort. Of course, illumination is going to be a must, and you'll have a variety of options to keep your keys lit. The keyboard even has a smart illumination feature that will light up the keys the moment you're ready to start typing.

When it comes to connectivity, you'll have the option of going wireless or wired. With wireless, you can choose to connect using Bluetooth or use the included Logi Bolt adapter for the best connection. When it comes to a cable connection, this device uses a USB-C port and cable to connect. You can also use this same port to charge the keyboard, as it offers up to 10 months of battery life with a single charge. And best of all, it's compatible with pretty much every device, with support for Windows, macOS, Linus, ChromeOS, Android, iOS and more.

Perhaps the only caveat with this model is that it is the compact version, which means it's going to come in a bit smaller than your standard keyboard, and doesn't offer ten key. Of course, if the smaller form factor isn't for you, but you still want the same look and feel, you can always go with the Logitech MX Mechanical Wireless keyboard instead. Regardless of which one you choose, you'll still be getting a great experience. Just be sure to pick this up for the discounted price while you can because this deal won't last long.