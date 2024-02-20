Logitech MX Mechanical Wireless Keyboard $106 $170 Save $64 The Logitech MX keyboard is a low-profile mechanical keyboard that offers a reassuring typing feel, smart illumination, and quick charging. $106 at Amazon

Mechanical keyboards have become quite popular over the past few years. While there are a lot of different mechanical keyboard options, most models offer great durability, an excellent typing experience, and can be customized with new switches and key caps.

While you do end up paying a little more for a mechanical keyboard, it's definitely worth it if you're someone that uses a keyboard all day. With that said, we've found an excellent deal on Logitech's MX Mechanical Wireless keyboard, which is now being discounted by 38%, knocking it down to just $106 for a limited time.

What's great about Logitech's MX Mechanical Wireless keyboard?

Logitech is known for its excellent computing accessories, and the Logitech MX Mechanical Wireless keyboard is no exception. The keyboard has a svelte design and offers great response thanks to its tactile feedback. By default, the keyboard comes with tactile quiet switches, and while you cannot replace the switches, you can replace the keycaps to refine the experience or add a little flair if needed.

In addition to the above, you get illumination across the keys that can automatically adjust based on the surrounding lighting conditions. Furthermore, the keyboard offers intelligent illumination, lighting up the moment you bring your hands towards the keys. Although Logitech keeps the experience straight forward, there are some customization options like the ability to assign Fn keys, back lighting effects, and more.

Best of all, this keyboard can be paired with up to three devices and will work with a multitude of devices with support for Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, and more. Of course, since this keyboard is wireless, it has a built-in battery that can last up to 10 months on a single charge. If you need to charge up again, just use the keyboard's USB-C port or keep it plugged in as a wired keyboard.

Overall, this is a really great keyboard that just works. And now, for a limited time, you can score a hefty discount on the device, which will bring it down to just $106. Of course, if you're not someone that needs a mechanical keyboard and instead want to try something else, we recommend checking out some other great keyboard options as well.