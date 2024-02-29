Logitech MX Mechanical Wireless Keyboard $107 $170 Save $63 The Logitech MX keyboard is a low-profile mechanical keyboard that offers a reassuring typing feel, smart illumination, and quick charging. $107 at Amazon

If you're someone that uses a keyboard all day, and wants a better typing experience, a mechanical keyboard might be right up your alley. Mechanical keyboards are versatile, easily fitting a variety of needs, providing a typing experience that's tailored with customizable switches, keycaps, and more. ​​​​​​Of course, if you're not quite ready to fully dive in with a customized option, you can keep things simple with an off-the-shelf model like the Logitech MX Mechanical Wireless keyboard.

This keyboard is great for someone that wants a no-nonsense setup. The keyboard is compact thanks to its low profile design, and you get tactile switches for a quiet yet responsive typing experience. Right now, you can score one of our favorite keyboards for 37% off, with a discount that knocks $63 off for a limited time. So, if you've been looking to level up your typing experience, grab this deal while you can.

What's great about the Logitech MX Mechanical Wireless keyboard?

One of the first things you're going to love about this keyboard is how subtle it looks on a desk. Although it's a full-sized keyboard with a proper 10 key number pad, it's also quite compact thanks to its low-profile design. It also has excellent built quality and durability thanks to its aluminum body, and Logitech gives you the option of choosing the type of typing experience you want with three different options when it comes to switches.

This model that's currently on sale comes with the Tactile or "quiet typing" switches, so you won't need to hear the clacking of keys when you author documents. In addition, the keyboard has backlit keys, making it possible to type in all environments, and there's even the added perk of Logitech's Smart Illumination technology, which can adjust the lighting on the fly an will also illuminate the keys whenever your hands come close to the keyboard.

This keyboard is also versatile with its multi-pairing system that can allow it to pair to up to three devices at once, making it seamless to flow from one device to another with support for Windows, Mac, ChromeOS, Linus and iPadOS. It can be used wired or wireless, with up to 10 months of battery life from a single charge. And its USB-C port makes it easy to keep it topped up and connected.

Overall, you won't find a better keyboard if you're looking for something that just works. The Logitech MX Mechanical Wireless keyboard delivers when it comes to features and also offers a pretty nice typing experience. Of course, it is a little on the pricey side with its retail price of $169.99, but with this deal, you can score a fantastic discount that knocks it down to just $107.28 for a limited time.