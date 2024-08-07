Key Takeaways Logitech clarifies: no plans for subscription mouse, just an idea for now.

Logitech is one of the most well-known companies when it comes to the PC peripherals space. We regularly review Logitech hardware and usually walk away quite impressed with what's on offer. However, the firm has been under a lot of fire for floating the idea of a "subscription mouse" with media outlets a few days ago. Today, Logitech clarified that it does not plan to launch such a mouse after all.

What's all the hubbub about?

In an interview with The Verge, Logitech CEO Hanneke Faber talked about how her team has been discussing the idea of a "forever mouse" that's analogous to a nice watch that you never want to throw away. This would be a software-focused peripheral where Logitech offers you a good quality mouse, and you continue receiving software upgrades over time that keep adding new features without requiring a hardware upgrade. The troubling aspect of this proposition that caused a furor among the online community is that this "forever mouse" could require a business model which would require users to pay a regular fee to continue receiving upgrades.

So, is Logitech really building a subscription mouse?

In a statement to The Verge, Logitech's head of communications Nicole Kenyon clarified that the company has "no plans" to launch a subscription mouse. The implication is that the discussion described in the earlier interview was just that: a provocative idea that was the result of a brainstorming session.

That said, it is important to understand that this does not mean that a subscription mouse is completely off the table forever. In its ongoing efforts to identify new business models and revenue streams targeting consumers, the company could trial this idea in the future. Lots of firms are pivoting towards service-based models to ensure a constant stream of revenue, so such a move shouldn't come as a total surprise.