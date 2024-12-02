Logitech POP Wireless Mouse $15 $40 Save $25 A mouse that can add a little personality to your desk space. It's compact, comfortable to use, and comes in priced at just $15 for a limited time. $15 at Amazon $15 at Best Buy

If you've ever shopped around for a new mouse, chances are you've seen the abundance of options out there. Of course, you can never go wrong with some of the best mice options available, but these can be pretty pricey. We can't really say what's the best option here as you'll need to really go with your needs, but if you're looking for something that's feature packed and comes in funky colors, the Logitech's Pop series mice might be for you.

While these wireless mice normally come in at $40, they can now be had for much less, with a superb discount from Amazon and Best Buy that knocks 63% off, which means you can grab one as low as $15. The Heartbreaker Rose color you see above is the cheapest option, but there's also colors like Graphite, Daydream Mist, Lavender, Lilac, and more. These are slightly more costly coming in at $20. Of course, not a bad price either way, so get this deal while you can.

What's great about the Logitech Pop wireless mouse?

This mouse comes in a range of colors, but most importantly, it offers a comfortable and accurate experience. Logitech is known for making some of the best mice out there, and it's easy to see how it has incorporated some of that tech into its Pop series mice.

As stated before, this mouse is comfortable to use and has an ambidextrous design, allowing it to be used by both left and right-hand users. In addition, it's relatively compact and is also extremely quiet thanks to the brand's SilentTouch technology.

There's also a unique emoji button that allows quick access to emojis if you use them in chat. Of course, you can always customize the button for other things as well, if emojis really aren't your thing. The scroll wheel also offers two different modes, making it easy to scroll through web pages and documents with speed and precision.

What's great is that this mouse can stay connected with up to three devices. There's a button on the rear that makes it easy to switch from device to device without needing to pair them again. You also get up to 24 months of battery life, which is impressive.

All of this comes in a just $15 for the Heartbreaker Rose color, or just $20 if you're opting for the other colors. Overall, this is a lot of mouse for the price, which makes it a no-brainer if you're shopping for something new. Just be sure to get it while you can, because this Cyber Monday deal won't be around for long.