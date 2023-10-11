Choosing a keyboard and mouse may seem like an afterthought when building a PC, but these peripherals go a long way in ensuring you have a comfortable experience. Certain gamers may also prefer controllers and joysticks for the best immersion, while webcams are a must for professionals who often attend virtual meetings. Since most monitors have poor-quality speakers, it’s also a good idea to invest in a decent headset.

Logitech is a trusted brand that manufactures high-quality PC peripherals that are as durable as they are comfortable. Thanks to the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale, you don't have to shell out hundreds of dollars on these accessories, either!

Best deals on Logitech keyboards

Logitech G915 LIGHTSPEED

Source: Logitech Logitech G915 Lightspeed $180 $250 Save $70 The Logitech G915 Lightspeed is a full-size wireless mechanical keyboard with plenty of high-end features and a premium build quality. It's expensive but well worth it if you're after the best PC gaming experience. $180 at Amazon

The Logitech G915 is a fantastic mechanical keyboard that supports both USB dongle and Bluetooth connectivity. Aside from its thin and light design, this full-sized keyboard comes with five extra keys that can be mapped to any action. What’s more, it uses low-profile keys, making it a solid option if you’re accustomed to laptop keyboards.

Logitech K270 Wireless Keyboard

Source: Amazon Logitech K270 Wireless Keyboard $24 $30 Save $6 The Logitech K270 is a wireless keyboard that rocks a sleek and compact design. Comfortable and robust, it's a great choice as long as you don't mind the lack of RGBs and other gamer aesthetics. $24 at Amazon

The Logitech K270 is a cost-effective keyboard that’s ideal for professionals who require a minimalist option for their workspace. It ships with a wireless USB unifying dongle, allowing you to pair other Logitech unifying products to your system without plugging separate dongles for each device. It also has a long battery life and offers eight multimedia keys for added convenience.

Logitech POP Keys Mechanical Wireless Keyboard

Source: Amazon Logitech POP Keys Wireless Mechanical Keyboard $70 $100 Save $30 Logitech's POP Keyboard not only looks fancy, but it's also quite comfortable to use. Its typewriter keys bring a breath of fresh air to any PC setup, and you can even pair it with your smartphone! $70 at Amazon

Featuring a retro layout that’s similar to old-school typewriter keys, Logitech’s POP keyboard is for users who want to add some personality to their setup. Besides its vibrant colors and stylish design, this mechanical keyboard can be simultaneously paired to three devices, and even comes with eight customizable “emoji keys.”

Logitech K120 Wired Keyboard

Source: Amazon Logitech K120 Wired Keyboard $13 $21 Save $8 The Logitech K120 Wired Keyboard is a budget-friendly full-sized keyboard. Easy to set up and ultra-durable, you'd want to go with the K20 if you don't wish to break the bank over a new keyboard. $13 at Amazon

If you’re looking for a cheap keyboard that gets the job done, the Logitech K120 is the one for you. While it may lack the bells and whistles of a gaming keyboard, it’s pretty durable thanks to its spill-proof design, anti-fade keys, and sturdy tilt legs.

Best deals on Logitech mice

Logitech G502 HERO

Source: Amazon Logitech G502 HERO $41 $80 Save $39 The Logitech G502 Hero is another good mouse for PC users. It looks good and has an excellent build quality. The mouse comes with programmable buttons that you can customize using the G Hub software. $41 at Amazon

Built for hardcore gamers, the Logitech G502 HERO is a premium-wired mouse that uses a Hero 25K sensor to achieve 1:1 tracking and a max sensitivity of 25,600 DPI. Its onboard memory can save up to five profiles for the 11 customizable buttons, and its rubber grip makes it comfortable to use the mouse during extended gaming sessions.

Logitech M510

Logitech M510 $25 $40 Save $15 Logitech obviously has several options when it comes to mice. The M510 is a standout thanks to its consistent rating as a battery life champ. Users report a year or more average use on a single charge. With a comfortable design and a price under $25, this is an excellent option. $25 at Amazon

The Logitech M510 is an amazing all-rounder mouse that’s perfect if you want to keep your desk free of cable clutter. In addition to supporting sideways scrolling, this full-sized mouse includes two programmable keys and has a two-year-long battery life. It’s also compatible with Logitech’s unifying receivers, so you can easily pair this professional-looking mouse with the Logitech K270 keyboard.

Logitech MX Vertical Wireless Mouse

Source: Amazon Logitech MX Vertical Wireless Mouse $83 $100 Save $17 Built for maximum comfort, the Logitech MX Vertical Wireless Mouse eliminates wrist pain by allowing you to rest your hand in a more natural position. $83 at Amazon

Vertical mice are great for users prone to wrist aches as they allow your hand to rest in a more natural posture. The Logitech MX Vertical Wireless Mouse is one such ergonomic mouse that has a 57° orientation to prevent muscle strain. It also has a max DPI of 4000 and can be paired with your PC via Bluetooth or the included USB dongle.

Logitech Pebble Wireless Mouse

Logitech Pebble M350 $20 $30 Save $10 The Logitech Pebble M350 offers a slim design. It's ideal for those who work on the go. $20 at Amazon

The Logitech Pebble is a compact, ambidextrous wireless mouse that’s also extremely silent. Unlike the mice we’ve highlighted so far, the Logitech Pebble has a portable flat design, making it the ideal companion for frequent travelers.

Best deals on Logitech webcams

Logitech C270 HD Webcam

Logitech C270 Webcam $20 $40 Save $20 The Logitech C270 is a great webcam if you're looking for a budget-friendly camera. It can only output at 720p, though that's sufficient for the occasional video call with friends and family. $20 at Amazon

The Logitech C270 HD Webcam may only support a 1280x720 resolution, but it’s one of the best budget webcams on the market. It also makes up for its low resolution by supporting noise reduction and auto-light detection facilities.

Logitech Brio 4K Webcam

Logitech Brio 4K Webcam $130 $200 Save $70 The Logitech Brio 4K is a premium webcam, capable of recording at UHD resolution. It connects to your device via its USB-C port and has a built-in mount for sitting on top of your monitor. Though pricey, this is a great upgrade for those always in conference calls. $130 at Amazon

The Logitech Brio, on the other hand, is capable of streaming at 4K resolution and has a huge 90° field-of-view. This premium webcam also has an infrared sensor, so it can be used to secure your PC with Windows Hello.

Logitech HD Pro Webcam C920

Source: Amazon Logitech HD Pro Webcam C920 $65 $100 Save $35 The Logitech HD Pro Webcam C920 is an all-rounder webcam that's great for both streaming and video conferencing. $65 at Amazon

If the Logitech Brio sounds too expensive even with the Prime Day discount, you’d want to check out the Logitech HD Pro Webcam C920. With its HD Autofocus and light correction facilities, it’s a great option if you want a webcam for video conferencing and light streaming.

Logitech StreamCam

Logitech StreamCam $130 $170 Save $40 The Logitech StreamCam is a great webcam that supports 1080p video at 60fps, and it includes features like smart autofocus and auto exposure. $130 at Amazon

Just like its name suggests, the Logitech StreamCam includes all the essential features you'd need in a webcam if you’re into streaming. While its resolution caps at 1080p, the StreamCam is capable of recording videos at 60FPS, and its premium glass lens can capture vibrant and extremely detailed images.

Best deals on Logitech controllers and joysticks

Logitech G F310 Wired Controller

Source: Amazon Logitech F310 Wired Gamepad Controller $17 $25 Save $8 Logitech F310 Wired Gamepad Controller bears the same nostalgic design as a DualShock 2 controller, though, unlike the PS2 controller, it easily connects to your PC. $17 at Amazon

The Logitech G F310 is a wired controller that bears a retro design reminiscent of old-school PlayStation 2 controllers. The gamepad supports both the XInput/DirectInput standard and each of its 10 buttons and the D-pad can be programmed if you want more customizability.

Logitech G F710 Game Controller

Source: Amazon Logitech G F710 Game Controller $40 $50 Save $10 Logitech G F710 Game Controller is a cheap alternative to the Xbox One controller that features the same design as Sony's DualShock 2 controllers. $40 at Amazon

The Logitech G F710 has the same features as the G F310, except it ditches the 1.8m cord for a wireless dongle.

Logitech G920 Driving Wheel

Logitech G920 Force Feedback Racing Wheel $200 $300 Save $100 The Logitech G920 is one of the few racing wheels on the market that walks the tightrope between function and price. Get force feedback without forcing all the money out of your wallet. $200 at Amazon

If you’re an avid fan of racing games, the Logitech G920 is the perfect racing wheel bundle for a more immersive gaming experience. The driving wheel supports 900° rotation and with all the necessary buttons, including paddle shifters and a D-Pad. You also get a pressure-sensitive pedal set for an added level of realism in your favorite racing games.

Logitech G X56 H.O.T.A.S.

Source: Amazon Logitech G X56 H.O.T.A.S. Throttle and Stick Controller $210 $250 Save $40 Logitech G X56 H.O.T.A.S. Throttle and Stick Controller has tight and precise controls, making it fantastic for all flight simulator aficionados. $210 at Amazon

You’d want to check out Logitech’s G X56 joystick and throttle controller if you’re into flight simulators. This HOTAS bundle is extremely precise and sensitive to replicate actual aircraft controls, and even includes RGB lighting effects, too.

Best deals on Logitech headsets

Logitech G PRO X Gaming Headset

Source: Amazon Logitech G PRO X Gaming Headset $100 $130 Save $30 The Logitech G Pro X Gaming Headset is one of the best in the business whether you want to play games, or just want a comfortable everyday headphone. $100 at Amazon

If you’re looking for a premium headset with a solid microphone, the Logitech G PRO X is for you. Leveraging Logitech’s PRO-G 50mm drivers, this gaming headset provides high-quality audio, while its detachable 6mm microphone provides passive noise cancellation to make your speech crystal-clear for your teammates.

Logitech G935

Source: Amazon Logitech G935 Wireless Gaming Headset $120 $170 Save $50 Logitech G935 Wireless Gaming Headset is a fantastic headset that natively supports DTS:X 7.1 Surround Sound technology, $120 at Amazon

Alternatively, the Logitech G935 is worth considering if you’re not a fan of wired headphones. This wireless headset has a long 12-hour battery life, and its compatibility with DTS:X 7.1 surround sound allows for a 3D audio experience where sound seems to be coming from multiple directions.

Logitech H111 Stereo Headset

Source: Amazon Logitech H111 Stereo Headset $9 $15 Save $6 The Logitech H111 Stereo Headset is a business headset that's good for voice calls and video conferencing. $9 at Amazon

Meanwhile, the Logitech H111 lies on the other end of the spectrum; this business headset is more suited for professional use cases instead of gaming. At a $8 price tag, it provides adequate quality audio, and even comes with a microphone, making it a worthwhile consideration if you’re on a tight budget.

Logitech G FITS True Wireless Gaming Earbuds

Source: Amazon Logitech G FITS Gaming Earbuds $160 $230 Save $70 Compatible with almost all devices that support Bluetooth, the Logitech G FITS Gaming Earbuds use LIGHTFORM technology to shape themselves to the inside of your ears. $160 at Amazon

The Logitech G FITS earbuds are a great alternative for users who prefer the portability of earbuds over the bulky design of headphones. These low-latency earbuds can easily last for 12 hours, and they boast wide compatibility with tons of devices, including PC, Mac, Android, and even gaming consoles.

And those were our favorite Prime Day deals on Logitech products. With the sale going on in full swing, there are tons of great deals on graphics cards, power supplies, processors, and other PC components. So, you’re in for a treat regardless of whether you’re building a new system or upgrading your gaming rig with the latest hardware.