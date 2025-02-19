Logitech is coming up on 20 years of making PC gaming keyboards, and the company shows no signs of slowing. The Logitech Pro X TKL Rapid is the latest in the company's "Pro" line of keyboards and its most recent TKL gaming-focused model. In a market where features like rapid trigger and customizable actuation has become par for the course in $150+ PC gaming keyboards.

Logitech Pro X TKL Rapid 7 / 10 The Logitech Pro X TKL Rapid is a competitive gaming friendly keyboard with magnetic hall effect switches, adjustable actuation points, and rapid trigger support. While it's nothing mind-blowing, it's a solid gaming focused entry. Pros & Cons Rapid Trigger

Adjustable Actuation

Quiet, smooth key presses No stand-out feature or design aspect

Type-heavy productivity is tiring with deep key travel $170 at Amazon $170 at Best Buy

I wanted to see if this latest flagship stands out among the rest.

I spent the last month gaming, working, and creating on the Pro X TKL Rapid, and I'm eager to share where I think this is Logitech at its best and where I feel the keyboard fell short.

Pricing, availability, and specs

Let's get this out of the way from the jump and clarify that the Logitech Pro X TKL Rapid is not a mechanical keyboard, as it features magnetic analog switches that use Hall effect sensors to detect changes in the magnetic field. This is a wired keyboard, connected to your PC via its singular USB-C port. It supports features like rapid trigger and adjustable actuation points, which I'll dive into more later. The keyboard retails for $170 and is available from Amazon, Best Buy, and directly from Logitech, as well as other PC parts retailers.

Specifications Wireless No Backlight LIGHTSYNC RGB Media Controls Yes Battery N/A Num Pad No Switch Type Magnetic Analog Switches Wired operation Yes (USB-A to USB-C) Dimensions 1.50 in (H) × 14.06 in (W) × 5.91 in (D) Color Black, White, Pink Features Rapid Trigger, Adjustable Actuation, KEYCONTROL, Onboard Memory, LIGHTSYNC RGB Compatibility PC with Windows 10 or later, USB port Programmable Keys Yes Actuation range 0.1 mm - 4.0 mm Expand

What's good about the PRO X TKL Rapid?

Reliable and customizable performance