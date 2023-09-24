The Logitech G Pro lineup has always been home to some of the best products for gamers, whether you're more casual or hardcore competitive. For example, the G Pro X 2 Lightspeed is one of my new favorite gaming headsets. But what about controlling the action? The company has recently released the Logitech G Pro X TKL Lightspeed mechanical keyboard and the G Pro X Superlight 2 mouse, which will both do the trick with any great gaming laptop or desktop.

These aren't available in a bundle, but Logitech sent me both for review after their launches earlier this September. The Logitech G Pro X TKL Lightspeed is the next evolution of the popular G Pro X keyboard, with long-requested changes like improved wireless connectivity, programmable keys, RGB lighting, media controls, and a volume rollover key. Meanwhile, the G Pro X Superlight 2 is the second mouse in the Superlight line, and it comes with new sensors and switches that ensure you'll stay in your zone when gaming.

Though the pricing of both products is naturally high and only for those with deep pockets, both Logitech accessories sport plenty of upgrades that will surely give you an edge in your favorite games.

About this review: Logitech supplied us with the Logitech G Pro X TKL Lightspeed & G Pro X Superlight 2 for the purposes of this review and had no input on its contents.

Logitech G Pro X TKL Lightspeed A big improvement 7 / 10 The Logitech G Pro X TKL Lightspeed is a great gaming keyboard. The company made plenty of improvements here compared to the original G Pro X keyboard, like programmable keys, media controls, a volume roller, and new Bluetooth connectivity. Brand Logitech Wireless Bluetooth, 2.4 GHZ Logitech Lightspeed dongle Backlight LightSync RGB Lighting Battery Rechargeable battery up to 50 hours Switch Type GX Brown (tactile), GX Red (linear), GX Blue (clicky) Wired operation Yes, with USB-A to USB-C cable Dimensions 13.86x5.91x1.34 inches (352x150x34mm) Keycaps Dual-shot PBT keycaps Polling rate 1,000-2,000 Hz Layout TKL Color Black, White, Pink Media Controls Yes Num Pad No Pros Comes with a carrying case

Three switch options

Can connect via Bluetooth, wired, or Lightspeed wireless

Super comfortable to type and game on Cons Expensive

RGB backlighting isn't too bright

Software can be buggy $200 at Logitech

Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 Solid gaming mouse 7 / 10 The Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 is a solid gaming mouse that can help you level up your play experience. It brings some new features like hybrid switches, a more accurate Hero 2 sensor, and Lightspeed wireless connectivity. Weight 60 grams Switches Logitech Lightforce Hybrid switches RGB Lighting No Programmable Buttons Yes Connectivity LightSpeed wirless Battery Life 95 hours Battery Type Rechargable Multi-Device Pairing Can pair with Lightspeed receiver Compatibility Windows, macOS DPI 100 – 32,000DPI Polling Rate 2000 Hz Dimensions 4.92x2.50x1.57 inches (125x63.5x40mm) Sensor Hero 2 Pros Super comfortable and light and light

You can connect the mouse to the same receiver as your keyboard

Works on Windows and macOS

Improved switches and sensors Cons Still expensive

Need buggy software to change DPI $160 at Logitech

Pricing and availability

Both the Logitech G Pro X TKL Lightspeed and Superlight 2 are now available for purchase at Logitech.com. The keyboard retails for $200, while the mouse is available for $160. Though I'm reviewing both together, they're not sold as a bundle. We expect both to eventually hit third-party retailers, but they aren't available just yet.

What's in the box?

The Logitech G Pro X TKL Lightspeed and Superlight 2 come with plenty of goodies in their boxes, although the Lightspeed's is a bit more exciting. Here, you get an included hard shell carrying case, the keyboard itself, a USB-A to USB-C cable, a 2.4GHz dongle for wireless connectivity, and an extension dongle should you want to extend the cable out from behind your PC.

The Superlight 2's box is a bit more standard. You don't get a case here; you just get the mouse itself, a USB-A to USB-C cable, an extension dongle, the Logitech Lightspeed dongle, a cleaning cloth, and grip stickers. You do, however, get a secondary bottom cover, which has the PFTE feet.

Design: Plastic, with new buttons and connectivity options

The Logitech G Pro X TKL Lightspeed is mainly made of plastic, which might be a disappointment for some, but the top is comprised of a metal plate. In regards to weight, the plastic and metal combo keeps the keyboard at 1.9 pounds, which is still on the heavier side but not to the point where you can't carry it around. This is all for a good reason, though, as the metal plate also means there's no flex if you end up rage-quitting and banging on the keyboard. If it were all plastic, it would break too easily.

This is also a tenkeyless keyboard (TKL). But it's around 13.9 inches long, which is almost full-sized. TKL keyboards don't typically come with a numpad, but you still get a function row. And yes, the bottom of the keyboard does have a spot to store the dongle and feet that can help you adjust it to two additional angles of 0.4 or 0.8 inches.

The Logitech G Pro X TKL Lightspeed also has some added buttons at the top, which are extra useful for gamers. You get a volume rollover key on the right, which I found useful for lowering the volume of my connected headset when gunfire in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive got too loud. There are also new media keys for muting audio, playing and pausing music, and skipping to a new song, which came in handy while I was listening to Spotify and driving around in Forza Horizon 5.

The metal plate means there's no flex if you end up rage-quitting and banging on the keyboard. If it were all plastic, it would break too easily.

On the left side are two buttons for switching between the Lightspeed dongle connection or the Bluetooth connection. It's nice to see that you can go both ways with connectivity this time. Logitech really played up the close-to-wired keyboard accuracy and latency (1,000Hz polling rate, 1ms response time) of the new 2.4GHz dongle, but since you don't always want to carry around a dongle, Bluetooth and the USB-C wired connectivity are nice for convenience. And if you do want to use Lightspeed, you can pair both the keyboard and mouse to one dongle through Logitech G Hub, which frees up a USB port on your computer.

Finally, the game mode key has returned. This button disables the standard Windows and Menu keys to prevent the Start menu from activating during a game, which might disrupt play. The other button is for the lighting effects. None of these buttons stay lit for long, though, so you'd have to keep this in mind when gaming in the dark.

Keycaps, switches, and RGB lighting: Comfortable to use

Other than the new buttons and connectivity, the big deal with the Logitech G Pro X TKL Lightspeed is the switchover to PBT dual-shot keycaps. These are generally considered to be better when compared to the ABS plastic keycaps found on more budget keyboards. These new keycaps really excel for gaming. They're more durable and perfectly grip my fingers when I was jamming on the WASD keys anxiously walking around the Counter-Strike map. I didn't do as much typing, but the keycaps were comfortable in my hands, too, since they have a concave shape that's perfect for speed typing and capturing my fingertips at the right angle.

As for the switches, you get three choices: GX Brown (tactile), GX Red (linear), and GX Blue (clicky). My unit had the GX Brown switches, and it was a pleasure.

As for the switches, you get three choices: GX Brown (tactile), GX Red (linear), and GX Blue (clicky). My unit had the GX Brown switches, and it was a pleasure. They're pretty close to the Cherry MX Brown switches you'll see in other keyboards. They're not loud or too soft and have minimal wobble. What isn't nice, however, is the fact that this keyboard doesn't have hot-swappable sockets. Everything is soldered. That's disappointing for a $200 keyboard, but at least the standard layout means you can use third-party keycaps.

Of course, this is an RGB keyboard, but I couldn't enjoy them too much. The RGB effects seemed way too dim on my black keyboard, even at the highest brightness levels. You might want to consider the white model to get the most out of it. Most times, I found myself turning the RGB lighting off anyway to help with battery life, which is rated at up to 50 hours.

Software: A bit buggy

To make the most out of the Lightspeed, you're going to need the Logitech G Hub. This software will let you create macros for games and map the F keys, which is standard for keyboards from big brands. You can also set up LightSync and enjoy different lighting effects. Without the software, things default to a boring blue. With the software, I switched it up to a color wave spectrum.

The problem I had, though, was that my version of the software was buggy. It took forever to install on my Surface Laptop Studio, and I had to reinstall the app multiple times just to get it working right. I tried this on a Mac, though, and had no issues. I love it when software like this is cross-platform. It's not always the case.

Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 review: A lightweight mouse gets better

The Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 got a few improvements that make it better than the original, which was already highly rated. It now comes with modern USB-C connectivity, new switch technology, and a new sensor. It's also lighter, and you still get storage for the USB receiver under the mouse, too.

I love the switch to USB-C since it means you have to worry less about which cable to charge your mouse with. I tried using the wire for data connectivity, and it also worked, but I had to disconnect the Lightspeed dongle from my PC first.

I also love this lower weight. The mouse went from 63 grams to just 60 grams. That might not sound like a lot, but combined with the PTEE mouse feet, it easily slid across my desk when I was aiming and shooting in Counter-Strike.

The Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 got a few improvements that make it better than the original, which was already highly rated.

As for the new switch technology and sensor, there are two things to keep in mind. The new Lightforce Hybrid switches use both optical and mechanical switch technology for higher reliability. It's designed to help your clicks be more precise by saving the energy you usually get with a mechanical switch. I didn't notice any difference while playing, though. I leveled up in Counter-Strike as I normally would.

The new Logitech Hero 2 sensor, meanwhile, brings tracking to 500 inches per second and DPI at up to 32,000 (the previous Hero sensor only had 25,600 DPI). The sensor has what Logitech is calling a dual array design. If you're not the technical type, this means the mouse looks at more of the surface under it, and you can set different DPIs for both the X and Y axis of your mouse. Or, you can set your own preferred sensitivity and set a lift-off distance for a specific style of gaming. This is ideal for things in flight simulators. Basically, this new sensor helps increase the performance when you lift the mouse off the desk and tilt it. This is something I did notice in my usual gameplay since I got accurate movements regardless of how I used the mouse.

This is cool and all, but DPI can only be controlled in the software, with a setting option to copy the sensitivity and feel of another mouse. Yet, when you pair that with the 2,000Hz report rate that the Logitech Lightspeed dongle offers, this mouse is sure to give anyone an edge in gaming. Even battery life is good since it's rated at 95 hours when in the power saving mode, up from 70 hours from the original.

Should you buy the Logitech G Pro X TKL Lightspeed & G Pro X Superlight 2?

You should buy the Logitech G Pro X TKL Lightspeed and Superlight 2 if:

You need a higher-end keyboard and mouse for gaming

You want to use the TKL form factor

You like macros and keyboard mapping

You shouldn't buy the Logitech G Pro X TKL Lightspeed and Superlight 2 if:

You're on a budget

You want a keyboard with bright RGB lighting

You want a mouse that's more hefty

You'll have to spend a lot of money to buy both the Logitech G Pro X TKL Lightspeed and Superlight 2, but in the end, it might be worth it for you if you're looking to boost your setup. The Logitech G Pro X TKL Lightspeed is a great mechanical keyboard that offers features already seen in other TKL keyboards, like the volume rollover bar and the media keys, and brings new connectivity options that make it versatile. On the other hand, the Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 is a gaming mouse that is now improved with better connectivity and a better sensor.

