Logitech makes some of the best PC accessories around, including its productivity mice which are known for their innovation and quality. The standout feature here is extremely long battery life, with weeks or months before having to charge back up.

This is only one of the ways that Logitech's mice are outstanding, with advanced ergonomics, handy function buttons, and rock-solid connectivity. We've looked through all the deals Prime Day has to offer to find you the best Logitech mice deals around.

Logitech MX Anywhere 2S wireless mouse

The Logitech MX Anywhere 2S wireless mouse takes everything that's great about the MX Master line and shrinks it into a portable powerhouse of productivity. We loved the MX Anywhere 3S for its battery life and the excellent magnetic scroll wheel, and both of those features are on the predecessor that's on sale for Prime Day.

This deal gets you $20 off one of the best portable wireless mice around, with a 4K DPI Darkfield sensor that can even track on glass and solid connectivity. What's more, this version still comes bundled with the Unifying dongle, which lets you connect up to six compatible keyboards and mice to the same computer. It's tiny, too, so you can leave it in your laptop all the time, so no worries about losing it.

Source: Logitech Logitech MX Anywhere 2S Wireless Mouse $40 $60 Save $20 The Logitech MX Anywhere 2S wireless mouse is a productivity powerhouse, small enough to take anywhere while tracking on almost every surface. This limited-time Prime Day deal makes it 33% off. $40 at Amazon

If that's not quite what you're looking for, there are other great Logitech mice discounted right now:

Source: Logitech Logitech MX Master 2S $60 $70 Save $10 $60 at Amazon

Source: Logitech Logitech M185 wireless mouse $10 $15 Save $5 $10 at Amazon

Source: Logitech Logitech M187 ultra portable wireless mouse $10 $15 Save $5 $10 at Amazon

So which mouse should you pick?

You'll see some of our favorite productivity mice here, like the one-two punch of the MX Master 2S and MX Anywhere 2S wireless mice. These both have an astonishing battery life of up to 70 days on one charge, so you'll never run out of juice on the job. Then there's the M185 wireless mouse that Logitech is the number 1 mouse in the world. Why? Well, maybe it's because it can get a full year of work out of one AA battery. Or maybe it's the solid 2.4GHz wireless connection that never goes down. And for a mouse, you can always have on you, the M187 ultra-portable is only slightly bigger than the AAA battery that powers it for up to six months at a time.

That's a wide range of choices starting from only $10, with the only additional cost being a replacement battery every once in a while. The rechargeable MX models have been on the market for a while, and they're still as capable as the newest versions. And, of course, you're getting deep deals on these perfect productivity peripherals for Amazon Prime Day. You can always find more of them in our roundup of the best Prime Day deals on PC accessories.