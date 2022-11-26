Logitech G29 $199.99 $399.99 Save $200 Logitech's best racing wheel for the PlayStation 5 can be yours for just $199.99 with this early Cyber Monday deal. $199.99 at Amazon

Logitech makes some of the best racing wheels on the market, and two models are currently available at attractive discounts. The Logitech G29 racing wheel for the PlayStation 5 can be yours at half the price during Amazon's ongoing Cyber Monday sale, making your racing game experience much more immersive for under $200.

The Logitech G29 is a dual-motor racing wheel that accurately simulates the experience of driving a real race car. The included responsive pedals take the experience to another level. The set usually retails for $399.99, but you can get it at a 50% discount by following the link above.

If you game on an Xbox or PC, you can grab the Logitech G920 racing wheel at a 33% discount at Amazon. It's our top pick when it comes to racing wheels for PC and consoles, and it can be yours for just $199.99 this holiday season.

Like the Logitech G29, the Logitech G920 is a dual-motor force feedback racing wheel that offers an immersive driving experience for PC and Xbox games. It comes with a set of responsive pedals that you can use to realistically accelerate or brake in racing games and even change gears if you're about that manual life.

If you don't have a table to mount these racing wheels, you can also get the Arozzi - Velocita Universal Racing Simulator stand along with the wheel. It's also available at an attractive discount during Amazon's ongoing Cyber Monday sale, and you can grab it for just $147.59 (58% off) by following the link below.