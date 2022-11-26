Logitech G29
Logitech's best racing wheel for the PlayStation 5 can be yours for just $199.99 with this early Cyber Monday deal.
Logitech makes some of the best racing wheels on the market, and two models are currently available at attractive discounts. The Logitech G29 racing wheel for the PlayStation 5 can be yours at half the price during Amazon's ongoing Cyber Monday sale, making your racing game experience much more immersive for under $200.
The Logitech G29 is a dual-motor racing wheel that accurately simulates the experience of driving a real race car. The included responsive pedals take the experience to another level. The set usually retails for $399.99, but you can get it at a 50% discount by following the link above.
Logitech G920 Force Feedback Racing Wheel
Grab Logitech's best-selling racing wheel for PC and console, the Logitech G920, at a 33% discount by following the link below.
If you game on an Xbox or PC, you can grab the Logitech G920 racing wheel at a 33% discount at Amazon. It's our top pick when it comes to racing wheels for PC and consoles, and it can be yours for just $199.99 this holiday season.
Like the Logitech G29, the Logitech G920 is a dual-motor force feedback racing wheel that offers an immersive driving experience for PC and Xbox games. It comes with a set of responsive pedals that you can use to realistically accelerate or brake in racing games and even change gears if you're about that manual life.
If you don't have a table to mount these racing wheels, you can also get the Arozzi - Velocita Universal Racing Simulator stand along with the wheel. It's also available at an attractive discount during Amazon's ongoing Cyber Monday sale, and you can grab it for just $147.59 (58% off) by following the link below.
Arozzi - Velocita universal racing simulator stand
The Arozzi - Velocita universal racing simulator stand is the perfect companion for your new Logitech racing wheel, and it can be yours for under $150 this holiday season.