Key Takeaways The Logitech Reach is a flexible webcam system with complete freedom of movement, allowing users to easily capture overhead footage and adjust the camera in any direction.

The webcam has a unique stand design and a rotating ring with a yellow dot that ensures the camera always captures images from the same perspective as the user.

The Logitech Reach has a wide range of potential use cases, from online presenters and teachers showcasing objects up close to gamers streaming board games.

Back in September, Logitech launched an Indiegogo campaign for the Logitech Reach, a flexible webcam system designed for presenters, teachers, and content creators. At CES 2024, the company allowed me to see the webcam in action, and even though there's no official release yet, I'm very excited about this one. I've reviewed some fantastic webcams, but the Logitech Reach is doing something I've never seen before.

Complete freedom of movement

The idea behind the Logitech Reach is that there's currently a big gap regarding camera systems. If you're a small-time presenter or streamer, and you don't have a huge budget for a full rig with multiple cameras and the machinery to move them, there's no way to conveniently record overhead footage of what's in front of you. You can buy mounting arms and stands, but they're really only made for a fixed position, and if you ever want to move the camera around, it's a pain to reposition it.

The Logitech Reach is a webcam, but what sets it apart is the stand, which is pretty compact when it's not in use. It uses a really cool system where you rotate the primary arm to turn the webcam into an overhead camera, so you can show off documents or anything that's on your desk. The camera can then move around on a horizontal plane in pretty much any direction, and it can also move up and down to capture finer details or the full picture. Horizontal and vertical movements are separate, so you never have to worry about messing up one part of the position while adjusting the other.

What's more, the head of the webcam can tilt and move around to capture objects at different angles. I got to play around pointing the webcam at a globe so that I could focus on Portugal, but then my demo guide adjusted it to show off New Zealand up close.

Never mess up a shot's angle again

Having a camera that can move around is one thing, but Logitech also acknowledged a very real problem you might have while rotating it. If you just rotate the stand to get the webcam into a different position, the camera will now be capturing images at a weird angle, which won't match what you're seeing.

Logitech has implemented an ingenious solution. The camera itself rotates on a ring, which has a yellow dot. Essentially, when the dot is facing you, you know the webcam is seeing things from the same perspective you are. So, instead of grabbing the arm, you grab around the ring of the camera, and as you move it, you can rest assured the angle will always be right. Just keep the dot facing you, and your audience will see exactly what you see.

A dream for all kinds of presenters online

In the age of online content, you might think the use cases for something like this are pretty limited. But Logitech has actually been hearing from the community about ideas it hadn't even considered, from artists to cooks. One more out-there example the company mentioned was of a teacher who wanted to show off the process of a caterpillar turning into a butterfly for her students but constantly needed to move the caterpillar's jar. With the Logitech Reach and a clamp mount, the teacher mounted the webcam directly on the shelf where the process was taking place, and she could move around it easily to show things more up close without having to touch the jar.

The company definitely sees a ton of potential in this concept, and frankly, I do, too.

Another example, brought up by another person viewing the demo, was about playing Dungeons & Dragons with their friends. This kind of setup makes it easy to show off the board to everybody else during a remote session. A while back, I tried streaming myself playing some games on the Nintendo 3DS, but I didn't have a capture card. I had to use a tripod to get the webcam at a fixed angle over the console, but it's a pretty messy setup for a relatively small desk, and it took a lot of effort to put it together. Moving the Logitech Reach around feels so much more seamless and intuitive, and it would have been super helpful for that experience.

How long do you need to wait?

While Logitech was showing off the Reach at CES 2024, the company isn't quite ready to fully launch the product, so we'll have to wait to see if and when it actually gets announced. But the company definitely sees a ton of potential in this concept, and frankly, I do, too. It's a great idea, and the execution is excellent, even in the prototype I got to mess around with. Hopefully, we won't have to wait too long to see it.