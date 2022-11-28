This bundle comes with the Logitech Stream Cam and the Litra Glow, helping ensure you look your best when on calls.

Cyber Monday sales are officially here, so if you missed any deals after the Thanksgiving holiday, now is your second chance to take advantage of a new round of savings. One big item that's discounted significantly today only on Amazon is the Logitech Stream Cam Bundle with LED Streaming light. With a $30 coupon applied at checkout, and the ongoing Cyber Monday sale, you can get this package for a solid 40% off at $120.

For this amazing price, you'll really be able to look your very best on Zoom or Microsoft Teams calls. The main webcam part of the bundle, the Logitech Stream Cam, has a high-quality 1080p sensor and was rated as one of the best webcams in 2022. It also is certified to work with streaming software like OBS, and Streamlabs. More importantly, it has auto-framing and intelligent exposure features that can keep your face in the frame.

As part of this bundle, you'll also get a LED Streaming Light. The light has full brightness controls, Truesoft technology, a diffuser, a 3-way mount, and cable management. Logitech even throws in a tripod, so you can mount the webcam. And there's desktop software that you can use to fully control the webcam and the lights.

You might want to hurry up and snag this deal while it lasts by clicking the link at the top of this article.