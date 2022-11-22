Logitech Streamcam Logitech StreamCam The Logitech StreamCam is a great webcam that supports 1080p video at 60fps, and it includes features like smart autofocus and auto exposure. It also gives you the option to easily rotate the camera to record vertical videos, and the use of USB Type-C makes it a great option for modern laptops without USB Type-A ports. See at Amazon

If you picked up a new laptop or desktop as part of early Black Friday deals, then you might want to consider a new webcam, too. Most laptops now include 1080p HD webcams, but if you're planning to be on a lot of web calls, run a video podcast, or are a gamer or someone into streaming content on Twitch, a dedicated webcam with smart features can help you look more professional. One that's on sale right now for nearly half off on Amazon for Black Friday is the Logitech StreamCam, now down to $99 instead of the usual price of $170.

The Logitech StreamCam is actually one of the best webcams you can buy in 2022. It sports a premium glass lens and a universal tripod mount. Other than that, it can mount in both landscape and portrait, so it can adapt to any setup.

More importantly, though, the Logitech StreamCam has auto-framing and intelligent exposure features. With these features, you can end up looking your best when on a call or on stream. The webcam can keep you in the center of the frame, even if you're moving around. For connections, this is quite the modern webcam. It has a USB-C cable in the box, that's about 5 feet long, ensuring that the camera can reach wherever you want. Logitech even optimized the webcam for streaming software, which is a guarantee that it'll work right with OBS Studio, Streamlabs, Discord, and more.

Amazon's early Black Friday deals won't last forever, so be sure to grab this webcam while you can. If it happens to go out of stock, don't fret. We have our Best Black Friday computer and laptop deals guide that hosts top sales this season.