Logitech StreamCam $130 $170 Save $40 The Logitech StreamCam is a great webcam that can shoot 1080p video at 60 FPS. It has autofocus and auto exposure, unlike some cheaper webcams, and it comes with a robust mount that can be made to fit laptops and desktop screens alike. It's an expensive option, but you can save $40 through Prime Day. $130 at Amazon

Logitech has been a staple in the PC accessory space for many years, with the legendary C920 webcam sitting atop many monitors around the world. The Logitech StreamCam is a substantial upgrade with 60 FPS capture, autofocus, auto exposure, and a new robust mount. It competes with the likes of the Elgato Facecam and Anker PowerConf C300 and is one of the best webcams you can buy. At just $130, the Logitech StreamCam is a whopping $40 off its regular price this Prime Day, which makes it a steal for those who want to invest in a high-quality webcam.

Why you should snag the Logitech StreamCam this Prime Day

There are a myriad of things that make the Logitech StreamCam a fantastic discrete webcam, whether you're upgrading from the unit in your laptop or adding one to a desktop setup. It has a basic, no-nonsense design and appears as a rounded rectangle with a lens on top of your screen. It has a white dot LED to show when the webcam is active. It can be mounted directly to your display via its robust adjustable clip mount or be mounted via the 1/4-inch adapter to video production gear. This could be a basic tripod, mounting arm, or flexible stand, which expands its versatility.

It supports 1080p 60 FPS video output whether you're recording or streaming. This is an upgrade on the wildly popular Logitech C920's ability to capture 30 FPS, and about what you'd expect from a webcam at this price point in 2023. Logitech's webcam software allows you to change exposure or frame rate priority, auto-framing, and adjust basic functions like saturation, contrast, and exposure, which is handy to have if you're in a particularly tricky lighting situation. It's compatible with Windows and macOS. We named it one of the best Mac webcams that you can buy due to its great image quality, versatile mount, and smart autofocus.

The Logitech StreamCam is great not only for streamers but also those who partake in a lot of online meetings, interviews, or gaming sessions with friends. One of our only gripes with it was that it was a little pricey, but at over 20% off, it's a killer deal. I wholeheartedly recommend grabbing the chance to get one this Prime Day, along with maybe some other PC accessory deals that can level up your work or play.