It takes a lot for a great keyboard to earn the title of being my daily driver. I used Logitech's MX Keys for Mac for many years before making the switch to a fully-mechanical keyboard on the Lofree Block 98. After reviewing that keyboard back in January, no other keyboard I've tested has been good enough to make me want to swap out the Lofree Block. If you told me that the next keyboard to become a staple of my desk setup would be an ergonomic one, I would've called you crazy. But that's exactly what happened with the Logitech Wave Keys for Mac. I've used it for over a week, and I never want to go back to a non-ergonomic keyboard.

Logitech recently refreshed its "for Mac" lineup, including new iterations of the MX Anywhere 3S for Mac and the MX Keys Mini for Mac. Most of these products only received minor updates and changes, like new colorways, and that was fine. Unfortunately, the Wave Keys is one of the few products that actually could've used a big upgrade. It features outdated tech, like AAA batteries, no USB-C, and no backlighting, that is somewhat justified by the low $60 price point.

So, as impressed as I am with the Wave Keys, I was left wanting more. As a consumer, I would've easily paid $100 for a version of the Wave Keys for Mac with a rechargeable battery, USB-C, and backlighting. These deficiencies hold the keyboard back, but that might not matter. This is the first ergonomic keyboard I've tested that provides real comfort while also being familiar for people who are used to traditional keyboards. That's why we recommend it, but can't call it the best.

About this review: Logitech sent us the Wave Keys for Mac for review. The company had no input in this article, and did not see its contents before publishing.

Ergonomic keyboard Logitech Wave Keys for Mac It's a game-changer for comfort 8.5 / 10 Logitech's Wave Keys for Mac is a new version of its ergonomic keyboard designed for macOS, iPadOS, and iOS. The surface of the keyboard features a literal "wave" design, and this makes it easier to hit every key on the main keyboard without moving your hands from left to right. It also features an inbuilt wrist rest, numpad, and Logitech software features. Pros The ergonomic design actually makes a difference when typing

The built-in wrist rest is great for comfort

It'll pair with three Bluetooth devices at once Cons Requires AAA batteries, no rechargeable battery

No USB-C port, and thus no wired operation

No backlight $60 at Amazon $60 at Logitech

Pricing, specs, and availability

Logitech refreshed its "for Mac" lineup last month, and that includes the Logitech Wave Keys for Mac. It's just like the regular Wave Keys, except it features a macOS layout and comes in a white colorway. This keyboard costs $60 and can be purchased from Logitech, Amazon, and other third-party retailers. It's powered by two AAA batteries (included), and works best with macOS, iPadOS, and iOS.

Logitech Wave Keys for Mac Wireless Yes Media Controls Yes Battery 2x AAA batteries Num Pad Yes Number of Keys 101 Wired operation No Dimensions ‎15.47 x 9.37 x 1.42 inches Multi-device pairing Yes, up to three devices Wrist rest Yes, built-in Color White Features Bluetooth Low Energy Compatibility macOS 11 or later, iPadOS 14 or later, iOS 14 or later Expand

What I like

The "wave" ergonomic design really works for comfort

Close

Of course, the story with this 101-key layout is the ergonomic-first design. It's called the Wave Keys for a reason — the center of the keyboard layout is actually elevated to form something of a "wave" shape. Rather than being straight, each row of keys are curved slightly at their left and right ends. It's a unique layout that's designed to place your hands, wrists, and forearms in natural positions, according to Logitech. The keyboard layout helps with that, but there's also a cushioned palm rest that goes a long way to improving comfort.

I was able to type longer on the Wave Keys with more comfort than any keyboard I've used.

Logitech's claims about the Wave Keys for Mac aren't just marketing. I was able to type longer on the Wave Keys with more comfort than any keyboard I've used. I would probably attribute half of this comfort to the excellent wrist rest. It's actually quite difficult to find a good, comfortable wrist rest that both compliments your keyboard and encourages great ergonomics. I wasn't a huge fan of the Logitech MX Palm Rest, but the inbuilt wrist rest in the Wave Keys is a cut above.

The other reason that the Logitech Wave Keys for Mac feels more comfortable than the average keyboard is because of that wavy layout. It sounds simple, but curving the layout and elevating the center keys makes it a lot easier to type. You can reach every key on the main keyboard without physically moving your wrists. It feels like your wrists are sitting comfortably on the wrist rest, while your fingers are gliding across the surface of the keyboard. All together, this ergonomic design virtually eliminates any typing fatigue I'm used to.

It's easy to adjust to coming from a traditional keyboard

Ergonomic keyboards have always felt slightly intimidating to me. They're one of those things you know are supposed to be better for you, but might be too difficult to switch to. That's part of the reason that I had initial concerns about the Wave Keys for Mac. I didn't think I'd ever be able to adjust to the ergonomic layout, let alone find it comfortable. That's where the Logitech Wave Keys for Mac really surprised me. I'm just as fast, if not faster, while typing on the Wave Keys for Mac as I am on other keyboards — laptop, mechanical, and low-profile boards all included.

I'm just as fast, if not faster, while typing on the Wave Keys for Mac as I am on other keyboards — laptop, mechanical, and low-profile boards all included.

The reason why is simple: the Wave Keys feature a normal layout. Sure, there's a wave and a slight curve, but it's generally the same macOS keyboard layout you're used to. Compare this to the strange layouts we've seen on other ergonomic keyboards, like split layouts or vertical boards, and this is a big deal. I also like that there's a numpad to the right of the keyboard that stays out of the way, but is there when you need it.

From a software perspective, the Wave Keys for Mac has every software feature we've come to expect from Logitech keyboards. You can use Bluetooth Low Energy to connect to three devices at once, and switch between them with Easy Switch function keys. There's also Logitech's custom function row shortcuts and compatibility with the Logi Options+ app for further customization.

What I don't like

It's limited in unfortunate ways, like relying on AAA batteries