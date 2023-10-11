Logitech has just launched the Wave Keys wireless ergonomic keyboard. This $60 product joins Logitech's growing peripherals family as a new but comfortable and more familiar feeling ergonomic keyboard. Coming with an integrated palm rest, and a sleek wave-shaped layout, it is designed to be easy to use and doesn't require much adapting to typing style that typically comes with using traditional larger ergonomic keyboards for the first time. The new keyboard will sit alongside Logitech's Ergo series, and also pair up nicely with the Lift Vertical Ergonomic mouse.

Editor's note: Logitech provided XDA with a Wave Keys review unit ahead of the product's launch. We opted to do a mini-review. The company had no input in the contents of this post.

Logitech Wave Keys Recommended ergonomic keyboard 8 / 10 Logitech Wave Keys is a new kind of ergonomic keyboard. It is easy to use, compact and has an integrated wrist rest that makes typing so much more comfortable. Wireless Bluetooth, Logi Bolt USB Receiver Backlight None Media Controls Yes Battery AAA batteries Num Pad Yes Wired operation No Dimensions 375.97x218.91x30.53mm Material Plastic Multi-device pairing Yes Wrist rest Yes Pros Comfy to use

Doesn't require you to change your typing styles

Cross-platform and works with three devices

Long battery life Cons Palm rest isn't quite soft as I hoped $60 at Logitech

Logitech Wave Keys review: Uniquely compact and comfortable

The biggest thing that makes Logitech Wave Keys unique and easy to use is the way the keyboard is physically designed. Made of all plastic (61% recycled on my graphite model), it does not look like a traditional split ergonomic keyboard when you take a peek at it from behind. This is because it has a flat back and not an open one (unless you pull up the feet), but there's even more of a big difference to notice on the top. And no, it's not the three colorways you'll find it in Graphite, Off-White, and Rose.

The square-shaped keys on this keyboard are placed in a "wave" format, slightly raised on the deck down the middle, then becoming slightly curved in shape at the sides. This really invited my hands to come in and start typing. It's hard to describe without trying it, but the way the keycaps are placed is almost similar to a traditional flat keyboard. Keycaps are spaced evenly, with a minimal gap. That means the wave shape helps me avoid having to move my hands to the left and right and stretch my fingers and wrist too far out to type.

This is exactly as Logitech intends, as the wave shape puts your hands in a more natural typing position. I often struggle to use other ergonomic keyboards because the keycaps are spaced so far out, but with Logitech Wave Keys, that wasn't a worry. My hands just sit nicely on the keyboard. And the best part? Even the spacebar isn't split anymore, being a single keycap down the middle.

What also wasn't a worry? How compact this keyboard is. Since the keycaps are closer together, Logitech was able to shrink the size. It measures 375.87 mm in length and about 218.91 mm in width. Their other keyboard, the Ergo K860 measures 456mm in length, and 233mm in width. It fits nicely on my desk, leaving room for my mouse to the side. The bottom of the keyboard even has +4 degree tilt legs, which can raise the keyboard up even more for added comfort. Logitech mentioned to me the compact layout places shoulders in a more natural position when using the mouse, and I certainly felt the difference in having more room to move it around my already cramped setup.

The typing experience on the keyboard is pretty neat, too. Keycaps weren't too hard on my fingertips and made a soft but satisfying and slightly muted clicking noise as they went down into the keyboard deck. I was able to hit a typing speed of about 100 words per minute with this keyboard, the same as I get when I type on my daily driver keyboard, the Logitech MX Keys S. I do wish the keycaps were backlit, though, but that's rare to see in an ergonomic keyboard. The keyboard palm rest makes up for that in terms of comfort, and. I'd much rather have a comfortable keyboard than a backlit one. While the three layers of memory and high-density foam inside of it are not as soft feeling as I hoped, it's still nice to have a spot to rest my wrists when typing, avoiding having to rest it on my hard desk.

Like most Logitech products these days, the Wave Keys is multi-device. It works with three different devices either via Bluetooth or Logi Bolt receiver. I used it with my Surface, Chromebook, and Mac Mini, switching with the three Easy-Switch buttons at the top of the keyboard deck near the escape key.. Interestingly, the keyboard even has a print for the ChromeOS launcher key, where the Windows Start button is. I've never seen that before.

I love when you can use a keyboard with multiple devices. Customization is another thing I love, and I'm happy to see you can even head into Logi Options and create macros and shortcuts. I made one for a di not disturb mode, which is always useful for when I take my lunch break at work while sitting at my desk.

The keyboard is rated for three years of battery life and uses AAA batteries. In the two weeks I had it, battery life did not dip at all.

Should you buy Logitech Wave Keys?

You should buy Logitech Wave Keys if:

You want a compact ergonomic keyboard

You're buying your first ergonomic keyboard

You want an ergonomic keyboard that you don't have to adapt to

You shouldn't buy Logitech Wave Keys if:

You want a larger traditional ergonomic keyboard

You enjoy an ergonomic keyboard with spaced-out keys or a split space bar

All in all, the Logitech Wave Keys is a solid keyboard especially if you're looking for something to pair up nicely with a new laptop or a new desktop. If you always wanted an ergonomic keyboard but fear that you have to adjust your typing style, this is the one to buy.