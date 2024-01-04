Logitech is slowly phasing out the Blue branding for its streamer-focused microphones, and the Logitech Yeti GX is its next major launch. It's a more compact microphone with an attractive, sleek design, some tasteful Logitech RGB lighting, and an included stand with a small footprint. Many potential users might go for an aftermarket microphone boom arm, but Logitech includes everything you'll require to get up and running in moments, thanks largely to the USB-C connection.

Being a supercardioid dynamic microphone, the Logitech Yeti GX takes everything that made Blue Yeti microphones great for streaming and recording and adds some gaming flair. I've been using the Logitech Yeti GX for the past couple of weeks, and while it performs very well, it's a bit too expensive for the features you get — or the lack thereof.

Logitech Yeti GX Small but mighty 7.5 / 10 The Logitech Yeti GX is a supercardoid microphone with good specifications and a relatively high asking price. Whether you need something to communicate with teammates in competitive play or want to kickstart a streaming career, this is a great companion. Type Dynamic Pattern Supercardioid Connector USB-C Weight 21.73 ounces (616g) Frequency Bandwidth 60Hz - 18.5kHz Dimensions 6.69x3.94x3.94 inches (170x100x100mm) Signal to Noise Ratio 78dB Sample rate 24-bit / 96 KHz Included Accessories Stand for any boom arm (required adapter included) Pros Great audio quality

Tasteful RGB lighting

Attractive design

Easy to use Cons Pricey

No monitoring

$150 at Amazon $150 at Best Buy

Price and availability

The Logitech Yeti GX is available now for $150. This is a rather hefty price to pay for a USB-powered microphone with no monitoring capabilities. That said, if you're already using other Logitech hardware or need a good-looking microphone that will perform well for gaming and streaming, the Yeti GX is a good choice.

What I like

It has a compact design

I appreciate the design and dimensions of the Logitech Yeti GX. The company could have stuck with a more robust build, but this more compact microphone makes it easy to fit the device on even the most cluttered of desks. At just 170mm tall, it will also hold well on most microphone boom arms. There's a single USB-C connection on the microphone, which is great for hooking it up to almost any PC, but this does mean there are no monitoring capabilities, something found on other microphones.

The pickup pattern on the Logitech Yeti GX is excellent.

The included stand is good enough for most cases, though you will want to upgrade to a boom arm should you wish to position the mic so you don't have to stretch towards your desk. The RGB lighting can be customized using Logitech's G Hub software package, much like other branded hardware. If you already use a great keyboard or mouse from Logitech, you'll likely also be using the software, allowing the Yeti GX to be added with a few clicks of the mouse. There's a single strip at the bottom of the microphone, as well as an illuminated Logitech logo on the front.

Impressive audio recording

In terms of controls, there's a single button for muting the microphone and a wheel for altering gain levels. A red LED strip on the wheel will illuminate when the microphone is muted. That's all there is to the microphone itself on the external front. All other customization must be done using the Logitech G Hub. Upon connecting the Logitech Yeti GX to your PC, it should be automatically detected within Linux, macOS, or Windows, and settings will be configured for optimal usage.

Whether you're streaming or chatting with friends and family on calls, the Logitech Yeti GX is a solid recording device.

The pickup pattern is excellent. I didn't need to venture too close to the microphone for my voice to be recorded clearly. Whether you're streaming or chatting with friends and family on calls, the Logitech Yeti GX is a solid recording device. As long as you reign in expectations and don't compare it to more audiophile-centric options, you won't be disappointed by its performance.

What I don't like

Lacks more advanced features

My main issue with this Yeti GX is that there's no way to monitor what's being picked up by the microphone. It would have been great to have such a feature included with the Yeti GX, although I understand that it was likely left out to keep the user experience as simple as possible. There's also the case of the RGB lighting, which likely adds to the MSRP. There are countless microphones available without addressable RGB lighting, and they can often be found at cheaper prices without sacrificing audio recording performance.

Should you buy the Logitech Yeti GX?

You should buy the Logitech Yeti GX if:

You're just starting out with a brand new stream or podcast

You need a microphone with excellent recording capabilities

You want one that's compact

You shouldn't buy the Logitech Yeti GX if:

You want the very best recording equipment

You need more advanced features, including monitoring

You should buy the Logitech Yeti GX if you require a good-quality microphone for recording audio. It's superior to the integrated microphones found on most headsets around this price and does allow for the use of a separate speaker system. It's also compact enough for taking on the road should you frequent LAN events or other gatherings. It's easy to set up and use, and the RGB lighting is anything but obnoxious.

While on the expensive side, the Logitech Yeti GX offers a good entry point for those who are becoming more serious about audio recording quality. That said, if you need the absolute best in terms of performance, there are plenty of other options available, especially at this price point.