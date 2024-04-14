Logitech has been slowly working on successors to the Blue microphones after the company absorbed the brand in 2018. The Blue Snowball was a favorite of many due to its compact size and excellent recording capabilities. The Logitech Yeti Orb is a spiritual successor to the Blue Snowball, sporting a modern design to fit with other Logitech audio recording equipment. I reviewed the Logitech Yeti GX and gave it a positive score, so I had high hopes for the Yeti Orb.

The Logitech Yeti Orb is a USB microphone with a cardioid polar recording pattern. There's RGB lighting with full support for Logitech's ecosystem and software package. A removable desk stand is included and with a launch price of $60, the Yeti Orb is going up with some hefty competition. Being budget-friendly, Logitech attempts to sweeten the deal with free access for a month to Streamlabs Ultra. After testing the recording capabilities of the Yeti Orb for a few weeks, I came away pleasantly surprised by this little device.

Logitech Yeti Orb 8 / 10 Logitech's Yeti Orb is a basic microphone that records voice with clarity. It ticks all the right boxes, though you'll be left wanting due to the lack of customizations. Pros Great audio recording quality

Compact form factor

Tasteful RGB lighting

Plug 'n record Cons No physical controls

Price, specs, and availability

Logitech launched the Yeti Orb with an MSRP of $60, placing it in the firing line of many competitive audio recording products. The brand does have an advantage with the Blue pedigree, Streamlabs ecosystem, and high-quality components. The price of the Yeti Orb is reasonable, considering the audio quality and ability to hook up the microphone to an aftermarket stand or boom arm. With a frequency response of 70 Hz - 20 KHz, you won't have trouble picking up your voice for the next stream.

Specifications Brand Logitech Type Condenser Pattern Cardioid Interfaces USB-C Frequency Bandwidth 70 Hz - 20,000 Hz Dimensions 115 x 115 mm Included Accessories USB-A to USB-C cable Bit-depth 24-bit Sample rate 48 kHz

What I like

Great looks and audio

Close

The Yeti Orb is designed to resemble ... an orb. Like the Blue Snowball before it, this microphone has a spherical capsule with a cloth mesh-like finish that doubles up as a minor pop filter. A single USB-C connection is present on the rear and there are two threads for mounting this thing to an aftermarket stand or boom arm. It looks more modern than Blue's microphones of old, which isn't a negative but does mean the Yeti range of microphones looks similar to other products on the market.

The Yeti Orb does need to be positioned accordingly to record clearly, but once you're up and running, the microphone is stellar.

Subtle RGB lighting is present on the Logitech Yeti Orb, illuminating the Logitech logo on the rear of the microphone and a small strip in view. The stand is already attached to the microphone and while it cannot be adjusted (Aside from rotation), the two available threads can be switched to alter the angle. I set up the Yeti Orb so it was on the desk in front of me, approximately 450 mm from my mouth. It picked up my voice clearly while sitting comfortably, though I did find leaning toward the microphone to achieve better results.

For recording audio, the Yeti Orb is fantastic. The Yeti Orb does need to be positioned accordingly to record clearly, but once you're up and running, the microphone is stellar. It doesn't have as wide a frequency range as other microphones, the Yeti GX included, but the Yeti Orb can hold its own. Voice recordings were warm and rich, though some popping seeped through. Logitech includes free access to Streamlabs for a month, worth $20.

What I didn't like

Fixed stand and software

The stand is great for general use but it cannot be adjusted. Once the microphone has been positioned on a surface, that's all you get. This does make it slightly awkward if the desk is low since the microphone requires you to be closer for the pattern to capture your voice. There are also no physical controls on the microphone. Everything has to be done through software or the OS, depending on which system you've connected the Logitech Yeti Orb to.

Should you buy the Logitech Yeti Orb?

You should buy the Logitech Yeti Orb if:

You want decent audio recording at a reasonable price.

You have other Logitech hardware and enjoy the ecosystem.

You plan on doing some streaming on the side.

You shouldn't buy the Logitech Yeti Orb if:

You're not a fan of RGB lighting on the microphone.

You need the best audio-recording equipment.

The Logitech Yeti Orb is a solid little microphone. It's the most affordable Yeti you can buy from Logitech though its recording pattern and internal components ensure your voice will be recorded clearly. The Logitech Yeti Orb looks good, is functional, and compact enough to take on trips. The RGB lighting and modern design are nice touches to bring what was the Blue Snowball into the current era and compete against a flooded streaming microphone market.

The Logitech Yeti Orb looks good, is functional, and compact enough to take on trips.

The lack of physical buttons and monitoring will upset those used to such features on more expensive hardware. The Logitech Yeti Orb isn't positioned for audiophiles, however. Getting started or recording audio for creative use, the Yeti Orb is a solid device to capture your voice. It's not quite as good as a headset for gaming with friends over Discord as you need to position yourself closer to Yeti Orb, but it's an excellent choice for streaming with other Logitech hardware.