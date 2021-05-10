Logitech’s 11″ iPad Pro keyboard case now costs less than half of Apple’s Magic Keyboard

Apple’s iPad lineup has become increasingly popular for productivity work over the past few years, especially as its hardware has rapidly evolved. However, Apple’s accessories for the iPad remain shockingly expensive, as well as some third-party options. Thankfully, Logitech’s Folio keyboard case for the iPad Pro is now on sale for $129.99 on Amazon, a $30 savings from the usual MSRP and the lowest recorded price yet.

The keyboard on sale is designed for all recent 11-inch iPad Pro models (3rd and 4th gen). It was released months before Apple announced the latest iPad Pro 2021, but it should also work with the latest 11-inch Pro, since its physical dimensions are identical to the earlier models.

Logitech Folio Keyboard Case This case is designed for recent 11-inch iPad Pros. It has a keyboard, touchpad, kickstand, and slot for an Apple Pencil. Buy at Amazon

Logitech’s case covers the entire iPad, and has a keyboard and trackpad that can flip around to cover the screen. There’s also a kickstand to keep the iPad sitting up, with a 40° range of angles. There’s also a slot for the Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) or Logitech Crayon stylus. The case uses the iPad’s Smart Connector for pairing and power draw, so it never needs to be charged independently of the tablet.

Since a keyboard and trackpad are both present, the case has the form factor of Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio, but with most of the functionality (minus the extra USB port) of the Magic Keyboard. Since those keyboards cost $179 and $299, respectively, Logitech’s alternative is an excellent deal at $129.99.