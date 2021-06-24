Logitech’s Brio 4K webcam is down to $144 right now ($56 off)

Webcams were some of the hottest products last year, as the sudden shift to working from home suddenly meant more people needed to do video calls. It was usually impossible to find a good webcam for the original price, much less on sale, but that’s finally starting to change. There were a few discounts on various webcams earlier this week for Amazon’s Prime Day sale event, but if you missed out on those, Logitech’s Brio 4K model is now $56 off the usual price.

The Logitech Brio is one of the best webcams you can buy right now, with a resolution of up to 4K @ 30FPS (or 1080p @ 30/60FPS), automatic light correction, 5x digital zoom, two microphones, and an adjustable Field of View (through the desktop software). The Brio also supports Windows Hello, so you can log into Windows using just your face.

Logitech Brio 4K This 4K webcam from Logitech is currently $56 below MSRP. Enter code THINKJUNE2021 at checkout to get the full discount. Buy at Lenovo

This is one of the lowest prices yet for the Logitech Brio, as the webcam currently costs $174 on Amazon, and is still full price (or out of stock) at most other retailers. Most people probably don’t need a 4K webcam, considering many video chat/conferencing services don’t even reach that resolution, but the lighting enhancements and Windows Hello support will benefit just about everyone.