Logitech’s excellent 4k Pro Webcam is 25% in this Cyber Monday deal

As work from home become a long-term possibility for more and more of us, it’s ideal to get a proper webcam, because let’s face it, the ones in most laptops suck. Among one of the best reviewed webcams in recent years is the Logitech 4K Pro Webcam, which as the name implies, records you in high-definition, 4K glory. In fact, the 4K Pro’s dynamic range, omni-directional, noise-cancelling mics, and digital 5x zoom are so good, that many reviewers think it could be more than just a webcam for work zoom calls — this could be a potential YouTuber/Vlogger tool too. It helps that the camera is petite — just 4-inches wide and an inch deep. You can just plug this into a laptop via USB-C cable (the end that attaches to the webcam is detachable, so you can use a longer or shorter cable if you like) and get it to work right away. For years, this camera was selling at its $199 retail price, but over this Black Friday weekend, the webcam sees a 25% price cut to $149.

You can, however, download Logitech’s companion and get more features if you need more than just plug-and-play. With the app you can calibrate brightness, contrast, and do automatic pan and zoom. The webcam even comes with a privacy shutter so you can cover the lens when it’s not in used — you know, just in case. As mentioned earlier, the webcam can shoot in 4k, at up to 30fps, but if you want, you can shoot in 1080p at 30 or 60fps too. This is easily one of the most complete webcam on the market right now.