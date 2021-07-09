Logitech’s excellent MX Master 2S mouse is back on sale for $50

Logitech is perhaps best known for its computer mice, with dozens of models for everything from productivity work to gaming. The MX Master series of productivity mice is especially popular, and now you can get the latest MX Master 2S mouse for just $50. That matches the sale we saw a month ago, and it’s also $10 below the current Amazon price.

The MX Master 2S is a wireless mouse with two connectivity options. First, you can plug the included wireless adapter into any USB port, which gives you the lowest latency and easy configuration with Logitech’s desktop software. Second, you can use traditional Bluetooth pairing, which is ideal for tablets and anywhere else a USB port might not be available. You can store up to three connections in the mouse (with one being the USB receiver), so re-pairing isn’t always required.

Logitech MX Master 2S This wireless mouse works great with everything from desktops to tablets. Enter code MXMASTER50 at the cart page for the full discount. Buy at Lenovo

If you’re going to use the mouse with a Windows or macOS computer (sorry, Linux users), Logitech’s desktop software allows you to set shortcuts/macros to the buttons. The app can also move your mouse cursor across up to three computers (as if they were external monitors), and even drag-and-drop files between PCs.

The main downside here is that the MX Master 2S uses a microUSB port for charging, instead of the newer USB Type-C connector. The mouse’s sensor also tracks at up to 4,000 DPI, while most gaming mice can do at least 16,000 DPI. Still, the MX Master 2S is a great companion for a productivity PC, and is flexible enough to work with all your electronics.