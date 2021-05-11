Logitech’s fantastic MX Master 3 mouse is on sale for $80

Logitech sells some of the best computer mice around, and the MX Master series is the company’s top-of-the-line option for productivity. The latest MX Master 3 rarely goes on sale, but thanks to a coupon code at Staples, you can now get it for just $80. That’s $20 off the typical price, and while $80 is still a lot for any computer mouse, the MX Master 3 is packed with features.

The MX Master 3 is a wireless mouse, capable of connecting over Bluetooth or 2.4GHz low-latency wireless with the included USB adapter. That makes the MX Master 3 an excellent option for desktop PCs, laptops, tablets, and anything else that supports a mouse. You can even store three connections in the mouse (the USB adapter counts as one), so switching between devices doesn’t always require re-pairing.

Logitech MX Master 3 This high-end productivity mouse is almost never on sale, but now it's available for $80 when you enter code 67789 at checkout. Buy at Staples

There are a few other handy features on the MX Master 3. It has a USB Type-C port for charging, instead of the non-reversible (and more fragile) microUSB connector found on many other mice. I use Logitech’s MX Vertical as my main mouse, which also has a Type-C port, and being able to use my phone’s power cable to charge my mouse is absolutely useful. Logitech also has a desktop application for Windows and macOS, which can remap the mouse’s buttons and pair the mouse to multiple PCs at once (functioning like a multi-monitor setup).

The only possible downside to the MX Master 3 is the sensor, which has a maximum resolution of 4,000 DPI. That’s more than acceptable for productivity work and some gaming, but if you’re frequently playing competitive games, a purpose-built gaming mouse might be a better fit. There are several wireless gaming mice available with higher sensitivity options, like the Razer Basilisk X with a 16,000 DPI sensor.