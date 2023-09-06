Key Takeaways Logitech has launched the Pebble 2 Collection, offering three product options: the Pebble Keys 2 K380s keyboard, the Pebble Mouse 2 M350s, or the Pebble 2 Combo bundle.

The Pebble Mouse 2 M350s is a lightweight mouse made with recycled plastic, customizable buttons, silent click mechanisms, and a long battery life.

The Pebble Keys 2 K380s is a minimalist keyboard with circular keys. It's lightweight and portable, with customizable FN keys and a long battery life. Both products come in various colors.

Logitech has launched the Pebble 2 Collection. This new product suite comes with three different options. Separately, you can buy the keyboard, the Pebble Keys 2 K380s, or the Pebble Mouse 2 M350s. Or, as part of a bundle, get the Pebble 2 Combo which includes both products.

Priced at $30, the Pebble Mouse 2 M350s is a lightweight mouse, now made with recycled plastic. Coming in at 76 grams, it's slim and lightweight, and you can customize its middle button and use it with three devices. It even has silent click mechanisms, but it uses a single AA battery rated for up to two years of battery life. As for the $40 Pebble Keys 2 K280s, this is a minimalist keyboard with cute circular keys that is equally lightweight and portable. It weighs 415 grams is about 16mm thick, and uses two AAA batteries with estimated three-year battery life. Through Logitech Options +, you can even personalize the FN keys for different functions in your favorite apps, or keyboard and mouse shortcuts for things like sending emoji or opening Spotify playlists.

You can save $10 by buying the $60 bundle, which includes both products. These new accessories are the perfect travel compaction for those who might be on the go with a Windows 11 laptop, or a MacBook and want a more comfortable typing and scrolling experience. They're also pretty colorful, coming in either Tonal Graphite, Tonal White, Tonal Rose, Tonal Sand, and Tonal Blue. All the products are available with the links below. There's even a Pebble 2 Combo for Mac version, which has a Mac-friendly keyboard layout.