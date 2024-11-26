Key Takeaways Windows 365 Link PC doesn't have an operating system and boots directly from the cloud using Windows 365.

Windows 365 Link wallpapers are now available for download, offering a professional aesthetic.

Windows 365 Link PC is only currently available to business customers in select countries, full availability is expected in April 2025.

Microsoft's recently announced Windows 365 Link PC looks the same as a mini PC, and that's the only thing that's common. Unlike a Windows mini PC, Windows 365 Link PC doesn't have an operating system on its own, as it boots directly from the cloud using Windows 365, a subscription service allowing users to run Windows from the cloud. However, we're still months away from Windows 365 Link being fully available on the market. In the meantime, downloading its wallpapers lets you bring its cloud PC vibe to your local Windows PC.

Windows 365 Link wallpapers are now available for download

Windows 365 Link wallpapers aren't radically different from what you already have on your local Windows 11 PCs. It's the same Bloom wallpaper but with slightly different shades of blue and a soft-glow aesthetic, which might be more suitable for a professional environment. If you've grown bored with what you have currently, famed Windows tinkerer @phantomofearth has your back, as they managed to make those wallpapers available for everyone to download.

You can download the Windows 365 Link wallpapers from this Google Drive link to bring the new cloud desktop visual style to your local PC. If you prefer a dark theme over light, there is also a dark version of the wallpaper, even though Windows 365 Link PC doesn't ship with one. You can download the dark version from here. These are all high-quality 4K wallpapers, so you won't be disappointed.

Related What's the difference between Windows 11 and Windows 365? Microsoft recently announced both Windows 11 and Windows 365. They're radically different products, though, and meant for different people.

When will Windows 365 Link PC arrive?

Windows 365 Link PC is already available to business customers in Australia, Canada, Germany, Japan, New Zealand, the UK, and the US through a preview program. However, it won't be fully available before April next year. If you're a business and planning to get one, it'll cost $349.99 for the device and an additional Windows 365 cloud PC subscription.