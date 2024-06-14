Key Takeaways The Lossless Scaling app can significantly boost performance on older PCs.

X2 frame generation works incredibly well, though visual glitches, input lag, and FPS drops are quite the buzzkill.

Lossless Scaling is ideal for slower-paced single-player games, not fast-paced titles or competitive esports games.

No matter how impressive your PC rig may be, it will start to show its age in a few years' time, and you’ll be forced to upgrade your system to play the latest games. Sure, overclocking can alleviate performance issues, but you’re not likely to observe noticeable changes in the FPS unless you upgrade your hardware or start using upscaling technologies. However, there are caveats to both: switching to newer components can leave a hole in your pocket, while DLSS, FSR, or XeSS aren’t available for every game on the market.

Luckily, Lossless Scaling is an amazing app that can make almost every graphically demanding game run at higher resolutions with smooth FPS on outdated hardware. Don’t get me wrong, by no means is Lossless Scaling a substitute for the powerful frame generation capabilities offered by Nvidia’s DLSS 3 tech. Nor is it a method that can magically make games run at ultra-high FPS without any difference in quality. What it is, is a solid tool capable of providing some much-needed performance boost to underpowered systems.

Disclaimer: I bought a copy of Lossless Scaling on Steam. The developer of the app had no input into the contents of this article.

What is Lossless Scaling (and why you should use it)

In simple terms, Lossless Scaling is an application that supports multiple scaling algorithms and frame generation methods, allowing you to play your favorite titles at crisp resolutions and high graphical settings without suffering from reduced performance.

AMD FSR, Nvidia Image Scaling, LS1, and other upscaling algorithms are decent offerings, but what you’re really here for is frame generation. For the uninitiated, frame generation is a facility that leverages neural networks and AI to create and insert an extra frame between two frames. Let’s say you’re running a game at 30FPS. Once you’ve enabled frame generation, it will make a new frame (say 1.5) and insert it between frames 1 and 2, essentially doubling your FPS and making the game feel a lot smoother.

Currently, Lossless Scaling supports X2 (double) and X3 (triple) frame generation modes, though you should stick to the former at the moment (but more on that later).

What I like about Lossless Scaling

Frame Generation on X2 mode works incredibly well

Since Lossless Scaling is designed for underpowered PCs, I used my secondary system comprising a Ryzen 5 1600 and a GTX 1080 for most of the tests. Baldur’s Gate 3 is known for bringing PCs to their knees, so it served as a great starting point. After choosing LSFG at X2 as the frame generation facility, I set the display mode of the game to Borderless Window. Lossless Scaling recommends setting the frame rate to 40FPS when attempting to play at 1440p 60FPS, so I used Rivatuner Statistics Server to cap the FPS to 40.

After booting the game, I pressed the shortcut key to enable X2 frame generation, and my jaw dropped when the game ran at a smooth 60FPS. To punish my PC further, I decided to up the ante by setting all graphical settings (besides the ray-tracing options) to ultra, and lo and behold, the game still continued to run at buttery smooth 60FPS. Next, I gave Detroit: Become Human a spin, and as expected, I got 60FPS on high settings at 1440p.

I repeated the tests with Atomic Heart, Red Dead Redemption 2 and Horizon: Zero Dawn, and consistently got 60FPS across all three. Sure, there were certain caveats, which I’ll get to in a moment, but the fact that my outdated machine could render any modern game I threw at it with high graphical fidelity was enough to blow my mind.

LS1 upscaling is surprisingly great

I’ll admit, I consider upscaling algorithms to be more of an afterthought in Lossless Scaling. But I was pleasantly surprised by how well they’re implemented in the app. The latest version of Lossless Scaling supports AMD FSR, Nvidia Image Scaling, Anime4K, Bicubic CAS, and a host of other upscaling methods.

However, LS1 is the star of the show, and it surpasses all the other algorithms in terms of performance, while barely losing to FSR when it comes to visual quality. When used in tandem with LSFG, LS1 can make pretty much any game playable at 4K60FPS.

What I don’t like about Lossless Scaling

Visual glitches and artifacts aplenty

Lossless Scaling enabled

While Lossless Scaling is a fantastic concept, at the end of the day, you’re still using frame generation to insert artificially created frames into games. As such, LSFG 2.1 still suffers from the drawbacks of frame-generation, namely visual glitches and input lag.

On the visual bugs front, you’re likely to see a lot of artifacts, even more than Nvidia’s DLSS 3. And that’s because, unlike Team Green’s frame generation technology, Lossless Scaling’s neural network-based algorithms can’t access the motion vectors of your games. While X2 still has tolerable glitches, X3 is another story altogether and the problem is further exacerbated once you enable Performance mode.

Noticeable input lag and issues with variable refresh rate

You may have noticed that I didn’t mention fast-paced games when I discussed the pros of Lossless Scaling. That’s because, unlike Baldur’s Gate 3, Detroit Become Human and other slower-paced titles, games that require precise timing and fast reflexes suffer from input lag. For example, I had a lot of difficulty getting the attack timings down in Armored Core Vi: Fires of Rubicon and Elden Ring, even though the games technically ran at a smooth 60FPS.

With single player games suffering from input lag, I don’t even need to mention how useless it would be to use LSFG 2.1 in FPS games and esports titles. Not to mention, Lossless Scaling is incompatible with most variable refresh rate tech, including Nvidia's G-Sync facility.

FPS drops can ruin the experience

Lossless Scaling enabled

Another pet-peeve of mine is that Lossless Scaling requires you to attain a minimum frame rate consistently. In case you have random FPS drops, the games become jittery for a couple of frames. While it’s not really that big of a deal if you can maintain the base FPS, I still find it quite distracting when the game stutters momentarily because of some sudden explosion or similar graphically-taxing visual effects.

Lossless Scaling: Despite the flaws, it’s the best $7 I’ve spent in a long time

I know that I’ve been rather hard on Lossless Scaling, but I’m really excited to see how far its developer, THS, plans to improve it. In its current state, I heartily recommend the app to anyone who’s not averse to visual glitches and can tolerate some input lag. Heck, the very fact that you enable frame-generation on practically any game is mind-blowing, especially for budget gamers and users worried about the longevity of their hardware. Plus, Lossless Scaling can also help the gaming handhelds pull their own weight when running some of the more performance-heavy titles.

I’ll admit, it’s not the best companion for lovers of fast-paced games or esports enthusiasts. But if you enjoy titles from other genres and don’t have cutting-edge hardware that costs a small fortune, there’s no reason to not give Lossless Scaling a shot!