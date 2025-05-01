Anyone that was looking forward to playing Lost Soul Aside on PC and PlayStation 5 may need to have more patience. The developer Ultizero Games has decided to push the release of the game back a few months, changing the release date from May 29th to August 29th, 2025. For some, the delay is only a minor setback for a highly anticipated game.

The news of the delay comes from a post on the official Ultizero Games X account, detailing why the studio is pushing the game's release back. For Ultizero Games, the extra time would allow them to polish the expeirence more and reach a level of quality that fans are expecting from Lost Soul Aside. "We remain committed to delivering a high-quality game experience. To match the standards Ultizero Games have set for ourselves, we are going to take additional time to polish the game."

