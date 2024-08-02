Key Takeaways Windows Update remains a chore despite the new checkpoint updates.

Microsoft's Copilot features are unnecessary, and ads on Windows aren't going anywhere.

However, Microsoft Defender, virtual desktops, and the shake to minimize feature are reasons I still like Windows.

It seems like every other day, we're roasting Microsoft for screwing up Windows with yet another brilliant addition. To be fair, that's been the state of Windows 11 lately, as it deals out a deluge of ads, with Copilot features doing more harm than good, and is still riddled with annoying Windows updates. But, as much as we like to dunk on Windows, there are enough reasons to keep using it forever (besides habit, of course).

Personally, I'm not a "power user," so you won't find advanced productivity features in this list. I'm someone who's simply looking for a stable OS that works as expected. And, barring the few pitfalls mentioned above, Windows 11 does that for me. So, let's break down 3 things I hate and 3 things I love about Windows 11.

What more can I say about this?

Everyone's favorite Windows feature has to be on my list of things I could do without. Windows Update should technically be something that's always improving the functionality and security of your Windows PC, without becoming intrusive or taking up too much of your time. You know, this is how it happens on your phone. While Microsoft is finally introducing the concept of checkpoint updates, it doesn't address many other concerns plaguing Windows Update.

There's no way to avoid mandatory driver updates if I don't want any.

With checkpoint updates, the size of every new update should become smaller, occupying less of your precious storage space. However, this doesn't solve the laboriously long reboot process that ensues after every update. Plus, there's no way to avoid mandatory driver updates if I don't want any.

Windows Update is one of the things I disable on my personal Windows 10 system, as I'm ready to face whatever consequences come with it (nothing bad has happened in years). Plus, I keep a regularly updated system image always at the ready, in case a rare event prevents me from booting up my system.

Disabling Windows Update on my Windows 11 work device, however, is not something I'm comfortable doing. I prefer to be a bit more cautious on that device, and I don't use it full-time anyway, so it's a win-win for myself and for the system's security. Hence, it seems I'm stuck with Windows Update for the time being.

5 Unwelcome Copilot features

I'm kind of glad I don't have a Copilot+ PC

Close

Microsoft has been all guns blazing when it comes to Copilot and the Copilot+ PCs it has been championing. What started as glorified Bing chat is now full of AI features meant to make our lives easier and Windows 11 more efficient. Whether that's been the case for you is for you to decide, but I've tried to steer clear of any Copilot feature Microsoft keeps pushing on its latest operating system.

Most desktop users don't want Copilot coming in the way of how they've always used Windows.

For generating AI images, I have tons of other apps I've been using since way before Copilot became a thing. I don't use Edge, so anything Edge-related isn't relevant to my use case. As for translations, transcriptions, and voice control, I don't find any part of my work that requires any of those features. I understand Microsoft has to attempt to make Copilot this indispensable suite that everyone needs to use, but even the more advanced Copilot+ PCs don't have much to do yet.

The controversial Recall feature has been taken down due to its over-friendly attitude toward user data, so Copilot+ isn't as impressive anymore. I would argue that the bulk of the users Microsoft is targeting with its AI features aren't really interested in them. Most desktop users don't want Copilot coming in the way of how they've always used Windows. Microsoft either needs to bring new and useful functionality to Copilot, or somehow repackage it for mobile users (good luck with that).

4 So many ads

Windows 11 is a case study for intrusive ads