I've become accustomed to using a multi-display setup, and I can't imagine going back to a single screen for my work. I use a 27-inch gaming monitor to supplement my laptop's display when I'm working at my desk, and switch to a 15.6-inch portable monitor when I'm on the go.

My Asus Zenscreen Go portable monitor accompanies me everywhere, ensuring I maintain the same level of convenience and efficiency, regardless of where I work from. I think it's worth the extra weight because it speeds up my workflow despite making my laptop bag heavy. With this in mind, I decided to list six reasons why I love and hate working with a portable monitor.

6 Perfect screen size

Ideal for productivity