The GPU is often the most prized component of any gaming setup. However, the situation gets flipped on its head when you’re planning to build a home lab or a storage server. In this case, the CPU and RAM become the most essential parts of your home server, rather than the graphics card.

Of course, there are certain projects where you’ll need the prowess of a GPU. Unless you’re running a gaming server on your home lab, it’s a good idea to skip high-end power-guzzling behemoths and rely on their smaller, low-profile siblings instead.

4 Low power consumption

You won't need a 1000W PSU to power these tiny cards

Even without going into the RTX 5090’s rumored 600W power requirements, premium current-gen graphics cards need more wattage than ever. For a custom-built NAS or home server operating 24/7, you’ll want energy-efficient components that don’t cause your electricity bills to go through the roof.

That’s where low-profile GPUs come in handy with their 75-125W power ratings. This may not seem like much on paper, but for transcoding and other NAS workloads, an SFF GPU can provide a solid power-to-performance ratio.

3 Small enough to fit in most cases

They don't cover other PCIe slots, either!

Unlike bulky gaming PCs that take up quite a bit of desk space, small-sized DIY NAS enclosures are great when you don't wish to relegate a lot of your living space to a storage server. Since low-profile graphics cards don’t occupy too much space, they’re the perfect additions to home lab environments with small footprints. What’s more, certain miniature GPUs, such as the RX 6400, can be added to cases designed for mini-ITX motherboards.

2 Less heat to worry about

And a lesser possibility of your home server melting itself

Heat is one of the biggest nemesis of any computing setup, and is especially deadly for servers jam-packed with HDDs engaged in read/write operations round the clock. For small NAS cases crippled on the airflow front, it’s easy for high-end GPUs to throttle under high temperatures.

Due to their lower power ratings, smaller graphics cards tend to run a lot cooler than their bulkier counterparts, and are less likely to turn your home lab into a furnace.

1 Consumer-grade low-profile cards are fairly inexpensive

Especially when contrasted against their mainstream cousins

Buying a second-hand SFF PC is a great way to build a home lab without putting a dent in your pocket – and the same can be said about reanimating your outdated system into a virtualization and storage server.

But if your makeshift self-hosting machine lacks a dedicated GPU, low-profile graphics cards provide an affordable means to spare your CPU from transcoding-heavy workloads. While there are expensive options like the RTX A4000, most entry-level low-profile cards can tackle some lightweight AI LLMs.

Gigantic high-end GPUs have their own perks, though

Although low-profile graphics cards work well for smaller, energy-efficient servers, there’s no denying that they're held back by their weaker specs and low power ratings. So, if you require the maximum horsepower for their enthusiast-grade home lab, you might want to ditch these smaller graphics cards and switch to larger VRAM-heavy GPUs that require high-capacity PSUs to unleash their full power.