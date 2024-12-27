Where there is a will, there is a mechanical keyboard. Frankly, there are more varieties of mechanical keyboards than most users know what to do with. I love a high-quality custom or pre-built board as much as the next person, but choosing one keyboard from hundreds can easily get intimidating, especially for someone freshly upgrading to a mechanical keyboard.

If you've never explored low-profile mechanical keyboards, I'm here to tell you that they probably have everything you're looking for on your next keyboard. From a satisfying and comfortable typing experience to gaming features and affordability, low-profile mechanical keyboards have truly impressed me with their quality, versatility, and variety.

5 Minimal strain on wrist and fingers

Look beyond regular keyboards

Close

I'm guessing you've used regular keyboards for a good number of years, and are familiar with the degree of strain they can inflict on your wrist and fingers after hours of typing. Until recently, I had never used low-profile keyboards, and was missing out on what could have been an easy fix for reducing typing discomfort and minimizing the chances of repetitive strain injury (RSI).

If your work involves long hours of typing on a keyboard, you should strongly consider shifting to a low-profile mechanical keyboard. The much shorter key travel immensely reduces the force the keyboard applies on your fingers, enabling you to continue typing for longer before getting tired. Even for gamers who tend to forget the world around them when engaged in long gaming sessions, a low-profile keyboard can bring some much-needed respite.

Due to their slim designs, low-profile keyboards are generally easier to move around your desk, allowing you to place them wherever you desire with little effort. This can be an enormous advantage for gamers who need to maneuver their peripherals for that perfect arrangement for competitive gaming.

4 You can still get a top-notch typing experience

Premium low-profile typing is here