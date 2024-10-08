QNAP TS-233 $152 $200 Save $48 For just $152, you can buy yourself a two-bay NAS with an ARM processor, 2GB of DDR4 RAM, and a rock-solid OS for running apps, Docker containers, and much more. $152 at Amazon

You don't need to spend more than $300 on a reliable network-attached storage (NAS) to store all your data and run some apps. The QNAP TS-233 is a two-bay enclosure designed for storing data from multiple devices at home. It may not have all the flashy specification highlights of other enclosures with 10Gb networking, Intel core processors, and more RAM than your desktop PC, but it holds its own when used accordingly. What sets this NAS apart from the crowd is the value. For Prime Big Deal Days, you can buy the QNAP TS-233 for just $152.

Why you should consider this QNAP NAS

It's not a requirement to spend countless hundreds on NAS. There are many models available for sub-$300. The QNAP TS-233 is one such example, usually priced at $199. A full $47 discount drops the price to just $152, making it one of the most affordable NAS servers available, not just from QNAP. The 4-core Arm processor can burst to speeds of up to 2.0 GHz, which doesn't sound like much but it has enough power for many supported apps and containers. If you need to stash some backups and other files, this is the NAS to buy but it can also work for slightly heavier workloads.

QNAP decided to kit the TS-233 out with 2GB of DDR4 RAM. This is a decent amount of system memory and it was only last year when you could buy an Arm-powered NAS with just 512MB of RAM. More apps can be run simultaneously and more accounts can connect to the TS-233 and move data around. You could even install a media streaming app on this NAS and turn it into a central part of your home. The single 1Gb port is good enough for the rest of the specifications and two drive bays. QNAP's QTS OS is also one of the best in the turnkey business.