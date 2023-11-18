Being a gamer, I’ve often come across several Razer accessories, but seeing the high price tag, they’ve mostly stayed in my abandoned cart. But since Black Friday is just around the corner, there are a few fancy deals on Razer products that are just irresistible. With over 50% off, now is the best time to upgrade your gaming rig!

Razer Viper Ultimate gaming mouse

Source: Razer Razer Viper Ultimate $54 $130 Save $76 You can save up to 53% on the Razer Viper Ultimate gaming mouse this Black Friday. You can get the best savings on the Mercury White colorway and dock combo for just $70, down from $150, but the black version is also on sale.. $70 at Amazon (Mercury White) $54 at Amazon (Classic Black)

The Razer Viper Ultimate gaming mouse is an excellent high-end option thanks to the low latency and minimal interference features. You’ll be able to enjoy exceptional gameplay with fast button presses and a 20K DPI optical sensor for some serious gaming sessions. It also has a huge battery life of 70+ hours for nonstop gaming. It comes with a charging dock, too.

Razer DeathStalker V2 gaming keyboard

Razer DeathStalker V2 Source: Razer Razer DeathStalker V2 $150 $200 Save $50 On this Black Friday, you can get the Razer Deathstalker V2 for just $150 (instead of the regular $200). This is the all-time low price of this keyboard, which offers optical switches, excellent RGB, and long durability. $150 at Amazon

After those long hours of gaming, we often feel muscle strain in our hands. This keyboard can help with that, thanks to a slim profile that offers a more natural angle for hand placement. This brings minimal strain and maximum leisure time. Plus, with shortened actuation height, gamers can perform keystrokes faster and better. Of course, there's that famous Razer RGB.

Razer Huntsman V2 TKL gaming keyboard

Razer Huntsman V2 Source: Razer Razer Huntsman V2 TKL $80 $150 Save $70 The Huntsman V2 is definitely a steal at this price. You can't go wrong with Razer's exclusive optical switches, not to mention the brilliant RGB aesthetics of this premium TKL keyboard. $80 at Amazon

The Huntsman V2 is another cool option for a competitive gamer since it has a true 8000Hz polling rate that reduces latency and helps you in those split-second movements. The keycaps have a shiny finish, giving them a sleek appearance, and you can store up to five custom profiles. There’s also support for a USB Type-C cable so that you can plug it in with whatever cable you have lying around.

These are some of the craziest Black Friday deals and they won’t last long. Before the word hits every gamer, be sure to secure your order and maybe check out some other gaming laptop deals